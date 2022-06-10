CONCORD — Selectmen have been hearing about more violations of the junk ordinance on properties throughout the community since they went public with some ongoing efforts to nudge owners to clean up debris that’s been accumulating for years in some instances.
At this week’s meeting of the Concord Select Board, the executor of the estate of his late uncle, longtime town constable Ken Copp, Dan Copp of Danville, attended the meeting to discuss the concerns raised over Constable Copp’s dilapidated home. That property is one of the recent ones the town expressed concerns about in terms of it potentially being a dangerous property due to its condition.
Dan explained that the property is unable to yet be sold and is in the probate process.
The possibility of the town ultimately taking over the property to connect it to a trail was raised, and Select Board Vice Chairman George Morehouse acknowledged that could be a possibility down the road. Dan said the condition of the property was unsuitable even when his late uncle still resided there, but he does check on the house periodically and he said it is not occupied by animals or anything like that. He explained he is hoping the probate process will wrap up soon so the property can be disposed of however it makes the most sense. He said he was not wanting to spend $10,000 to knock the house down and clear it only to have the property be worth that sum or not enough to cover demolition costs in the end.
Dan Copp was notified of the board’s concerns when it recently held a public discussion and sent letters following complaints about dangerous and nuisance structures in Concord.
“I’m not the owner of the property,” said Dan Copp of his late uncle’s property on Long Hill Road. “It’s been a nightmare from day one. It was unlivable when he was living there. I’m not arguing … I’d love to put it up for sale. I’m not going to pay $10,000 to tear the house down and sell it for $10,000. In the worst-case scenario, you guys end up with it.”
Because of the potential to connect to a recreational trail from Ken Copp’s property, Morehouse said, “That’s not an unreasonable thought.”
Dan Copp said, “My hands are kind of tied, what I can do there for right now. I wish I could give you a timetable. I’m in and out of there once a month,” checking on things.
Concord Zoning Administrator Audra Girouard, who has resigned from that post effective the end of this month, advised the board that the new owner of 80 South Street has cleaned up the property formerly owned by Rick Schwag and which was on the town’s radar because of its concerning condition.
She said, “It looks pretty darn good to me. We just need to have the board sign off on getting that violation dismissed if the board is happy with the way it looks now.”
The board agreed, and unanimously voted at its meeting Tuesday evening to dismiss the violation that had existed under the previous ownership and which remained until the new owner addressed the concerns to the board’s and ZA’s satisfaction.
The board also received two more complaints about the condition of additional properties in town, and had a visitor who owns one of the previously discussed properties which has drawn a complaint, on Oregon Road, attend the meeting to discuss his plans to address the issue.
Richard Steigleman, who owns a property near the Lunenburg town line in Concord, told the board that he plans to eventually demolish the house, telling the board, “The house is no good.”
“We know that,” responded Morehouse, saying, “There are people out there who can do that for you.”
Steigleman said, “I know, it costs money and I’m short on money.”
He said he will be working to clean up the property on his own for now, and told the board he can’t comply with their recent letter requiring the clean-up be completed by Aug. 1.
Steigleman said he will remove “a couple of vehicles” and come to the meeting next month with pictures to document his progress. The board agreed to add the property to the agenda next month.
Morehouse told Steigleman that the concerns with his property go back a decade and that some of the debris spilling over from his land are within the town’s right of way.
“We have to have a plan,” said Morehouse. “Our next meeting is July 5th.”
Board Chairman Bill Humphrey said he didn’t want the situation to become contentious, but the board needs to see “a good faith effort.”
“In a month, we’ll sit down and evaluate your effort,” Humphrey told Steigleman. “There are taxpayers now who consider an eyesore a detriment to their property.”
Morehouse added, “It’s a violation.”
Steigleman said, “I do understand. All I can say is in a month when I come to the meeting, if I haven’t been diligent enough …”
Humphrey cut in, saying, “Then we’ll have a different conversation.”
Steigleman said, “I don’t like the situation that I’ve put myself in, either.”
“We’re right there with you,” said Morehouse.
Humphrey said, “I wish you great success.”
Steigleman promised, “You’ll see an improvement or I’ll be in the ground.”
Morehouse concluded, “This property has been brought to the board many, many times, and now that we’ve gone public with our enforcement, people are paying attention, and people are complaining, and they should - we have to get it taken care of.”
Humphrey said, “It’s not the way it was where we talk about it and let it slide … we have to start making progress on this.”
Other Concerns
One of the letters that came to the board and was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting was from Rodger and Valerie Sheldon regarding the condition of the late Ken Copp’s home as well as a property where two campers are connected by a sun room type structure.
Another of the concerns raised came via a phone call from town resident Pat Shine, and the recorded message on a ‘While you were away’ message note from the answering machine stated, “Read the article in Cal-Rec - could add Shadow Lake Road property to list - abandoned blue trailer.”
An Offer Of Help
A third communication sent to the board was also discussed, an email from Josh Oakley in Waterford, who wrote to town officials after reading about the junk and abandoned homes in the Caledonian-Record. Oakley enjoyed success as an innovative designer, builder, developer and entrepreneur in Birmingham Alabama and the Atlanta area prior to moving his family to the NEK.
“I have an idea of how this could be solved at a programmatic level with minimal cost to the town and I would be willing to implement the solution,” Oakley wrote. “As everyone knows there is a market-rate housing crisis in Vermont and specifically in the NEK. I’m looking for ways to help solve this problem… One idea would be to take homes in the surrounding communities that have been abandoned, not just clean them up, but do a full rehab if warranted, and put them back into the housing supply.
“I would be willing to explore a program like this with Concord. I realize not all these homes warrant a full rehab and it would be determined on a case-by-case basis. We would create some tiers depending on ownership structure, condition, etc., maybe something like:
- clean up
- repair and recondition
- demolish.
“Me, or someone like me, would take care of the prescribed property in exchange for the salvaged material, a reduced sales price, etc.,” he continued. “No money out of pocket from the town, and the troubled properties are once again tax-generating and adding to the surrounding property values.”
He said he is hoping to discuss his proposal with the board in the near future.
