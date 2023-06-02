Blind NEK Resident To Bike Entire LVRT

Martha Steele with her husband, Bob Stymeist, and guide dog, Alvin. (Contributed Photo)

A blind Northeast Kingdom resident will ride the entire length of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail next weekend to raise awareness of how people with disabilities can enjoy Vermont’s outdoor offerings and to highlight the need for volunteers at organizations that provide guides and assistance.

Martha Steele, 71, of Westmore, who is totally blind, will complete the two-day journey as the stoker on a tandem bicycle with a sighted steersman. The ride is made possible by New England Ski For Light, an all-volunteer nonprofit that matches sighted guides with blind or visually impaired participants to break down the barriers that can discourage BVI individuals from enjoying the outdoors.

