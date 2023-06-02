Blind NEK Resident To Bike Entire LVRT

A blind Northeast Kingdom resident will ride the entire length of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail next weekend to raise awareness of how people with disabilities can enjoy Vermont’s outdoor offerings and to highlight the need for volunteers at organizations that provide guides and assistance.
Martha Steele, 71, of Westmore, who is totally blind, will complete the two-day journey as the stoker on a tandem bicycle with a sighted steersman. The ride is made possible by New England Ski For Light, an all-volunteer nonprofit that matches sighted guides with blind or visually impaired participants to break down the barriers that can discourage BVI individuals from enjoying the outdoors.
Steele lost her vision in her 50s due to Usher syndrome, but while growing up in Burlington, she was an avid athlete and enjoyed hiking, skiing and cycling. She now lives in Westmore near Lake Willoughby and it was only five or six years ago that she discovered the possibilities of adaptive sports through organizations such as NESFL.
“I used to bike between Burlington and Lake Willoughby all the time,” Steele said during an interview Friday.
Steele intends to start the 93-mile journey next Saturday morning, June 10, in Swanton and ride to Hyde Park. She will complete the trip the next day, arriving in St. Johnsbury sometime midafternoon on Sunday.
“I love Vermont and I love the beauty of Vermont,” said Steele. “It will be a really nice opportunity for me to ride across the northern part of the state.”
Steele is not too worried about the length of the ride. She said she feels she could ride 100 miles in a day, so the 45 to 50 per day will be fine, especially given the relatively easy grade of the rail trail.
“I feel very confident that it will be very doable,” she said, noting she and her volunteer steersman will stop periodically.
Those stops will allow her guide, Ferdinand Lauffer of Berkshire, Vt., to describe the scenery and habitats they ride through. Steele will also take advantage of the ride and stops to document the bird species she hears along the way. A passionate birder, she hopes that she may hear as many as 75 different species.
“This is a wonderful time of year for birds because they sing a lot in May and June,” she said. Usher syndrome also affected Steele’s hearing, but Cochlear implants have restored much of her hearing. She said she was hoping to hear bobolinks, which are found in more open ground, warblers in the forested areas, and possibly Northern Cardinals near St. Johnsbury. She said the variety of terrains the trail cuts through will provide a wide range of potential birds for her to document.
Steele and Lauffer have been paired together previously through New England Ski For Light on a Nordic Skiing trip at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, one of the sponsors of Steele’s ride and a great place for adaptive sports, said Steele.
Susan Bueti Hill, president of NESFL and a visually impaired recreation participant herself, said the fundraising and awareness ride will demonstrate the opportunities for BVI individuals and the need for volunteers.
“There is a great demand, and we can only support individuals coming by how many volunteers we have,” said Bueti Hill. “We need partners. We cannot get outside without the partnership of volunteers. End of story. It has to happen.”
The nonprofit, which has operated since 1977, helping BVI individuals access fitness and health through adaptive sports, typically has between 100 and 150 people volunteer each year, including about 50 on the Craftsbury skiing trip, but the demand for volunteers is much higher.
The fundraising will support the organization, which provides funding to both volunteers and participants to ensure cost is not a barrier to enjoying the benefits of outdoor recreation. Bueti Hill said NESFL provides an orientation to prospective volunteers, who are typically sports enthusiasts that are at an intermediate skill level or above.
“Martha has been very prolific in talking about how access has gotten her back on her feet and she really is an amazing athlete,” added Bueti Hill of the Steele’s upcoming ride.
Steele and Lauffer likely will be among the first people to ride the full length of LVRT.
Amy Tatko, director of communications for the Agency of Transportation, noted AOT recently announced the trail was open with the completion of Fisher Bridge in Wolcott on Friday, May 26. AOT has announced the full completion on its website and social media pages, where more information about the trail and conditions can be found.
“I am anticipating that we may be among the first,” said Steele, adding that she and Lauffer had been watching updates about the trail closely, including a recent sinkhole that needed to be repaired in Walden. The two settled on next weekend because it worked for their schedules and they had the expectation the trail would be fully open.
“The ride will be such a wonderful sensory experience and physical challenge for me,” says Steele. “I am very grateful to Ferdinand for volunteering to guide me and describe the surrounding environment that I cannot see.”
For more information about the ride, the fundraiser, volunteer and participant opportunities, and the New England Ski For Light organization, visit www.nesfl.org.
