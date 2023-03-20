Blizzard Bags Assist Local Elders
Staff from Passumpsic Bank are joined by Herb Will, Director of Nutrition and Meg Burmeister, Executive Director of the NEKCOA as they prepare to stuff blizzard bags containing shelf stable food. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Hundreds of elder Northeast Kingdom residents reveived emergency blizzard bags of shelf stable-food and beverages thanks to a joint project from the NEK Council on Aging (NEKCOA), Passumpsic Bank, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), and North Country Hospital.

Each blizzard bag is filled with a one-day emergency food and beverage supply. Passumpsic Bank coordinated funding of the project with their hospital partners and the bags are distributed to NEK Council on Aging home-delivered meal recipients.

