Block Drops On Joe’s Pond 2022 Ice Out Contest

WEST DANVILLE — Spring was certainly not in the air above Joe’s Pond Tuesday morning when the ice gave out beneath the block connected to a clock used to mark the end of the annual ice out contest.
The clock stopped on the 2022 Joe’s Pond Ice Out contest on Tuesday, April 19 at 4:51 a.m. as the wind blew and some snow fell.
Joe’s Pond Association member Michelle Walker announced this year’s contest conclusion with the ice going out beneath a block that is connected to a clock onshore. When the block drops, it severs the connection to the clock.
Walker did not name the winner, citing the need to verify the information and to make sure all the entries postmarked no later than April 1 have been received. She said there’s been an unusual delay this year in getting the mailed entries. Yesterday the association got additional submissions in the mail, including one with a postmark of March 23.
The annual event is a fundraiser that benefits the Joe’s Pond Association. It’s a 50-50 split in money distribution of the dollar-per-ticket sales for people to guess when the ice will go out. The group uses its share for a summertime fireworks display and to support efforts to maintain the water quality of the lake. In particular, money is used to help fund a greeters program at the public boat launch area that checks for “aquatic hitchhikers,” Walker said, to make sure invasive plant species are not introduced to the lake.
“We really want to put whatever we need to keep the water clean and a place to swim,” she said.
The date for the Association’s fireworks display is Sunday, July 3, with a rain date of Tuesday, July 5.
The ice out contest began in 1988 and has become popular; guesses often surpass 12,000. The final tally this year may rival the highest number of contest tickets ever sold, which was 15,086 in 2015, Walker said.
She suspects the strong sales this year are indicative of people’s sense that we’re coming out of the worst of the pandemic. “I think people are finally exhaling now that COVID is less ugly,” she said.
According to records kept by the Joe’s Pond Association for the last 34 years, this year is the first time in the history of the contest that the ice went out on April 19. It went out on April 18 once - in 2002 - and it went out on April 20 once - 2009. No day/month combination in the history of the contest has ever had more than three ice outs. Four-day/month combos are tied with three ice outs: April 26, April 29, May 1 and May 4.
Last year the ice went out on April 10 at 4:57 p.m. The number of tickets sold was 12,531.
Walker commented on the irony of having the ice go out this year on a day when it looked much more like winter on the lake than spring. “I find it humorous that you can’t see much out onto the lake because of all that snow,” she said.
