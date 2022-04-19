Block Drops On Joe’s Pond 2022 Ice Out Contest

In this file photo from March 17, 2021, Mike Wiswell, of Woodbury, turns a hand auger into the ice on Joe's Pond near the Ice Out block off West Shore Road. He was making holes deep enough in the ice to insert posts from which the Ice Out rope is suspended above the ice. The ice went out for the 2022 contest on April 19. (Photo by Dana Gray)
WEST DANVILLE — The clock stopped on the annual Joe’s Pond Ice Out contest on Tuesday, April 19 at 4:51 a.m.
Joe’s Pond Association member Michelle Walker announced this year’s contest conclusion with the ice going out beneath a block that is connected to a clock on shore. When the block drops, it severs the connection to the clock.
Walker did not name the winner, citing the need to verify the information.
The annual event is a fundraiser that benefits the Joe’s Pond Association. It’s a 50-50 split in money distribution of the dollar-per-ticket sales for people to guess when the ice will go out. The group uses its share for a summertime fireworks display and to support efforts to maintain water quality of the lake. The contest began in 1988 and has become popular; guesses often surpass 12,000. Over 13,000 tickets were sold this year.
According to records kept by the Joe’s Pond Association for the last 34 years, this year is the first time in the history of the contest that the ice went out on April 19. It went out on April 18 once - in 2002 - and it went out on April 20 once - 2009. No day/month combination in the history of the contest has ever had more than three ice outs. Four day/month combos are tied with three ice outs: April 26, April 29, May 1 and May 4.
Last year the ice went out on April 10 at 4:57 p.m.
