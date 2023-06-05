LYNDON — There was a buzz in the air.
On Friday, the Depot Street Block Party drew hundreds of people to the heart of Lyndon for fun, games, food, drink, arts and entertainment.
More than a good time, the event demonstrated what was possible if the Revamp The Ville downtown revitalization effort is successful.
Martha Elmes, who has spent years trying to transform the town center, was thrilled with the turnout — and what it represents.
“I think it’s great. I love it. It makes me so happy to see my town so bustling,” Elmes said, pointing to the activity. “Isn’t it great? Seeing all these people here. Everybody’s happy. And there’s something for everybody, which is the real key.”
Nicole Gratton, the former Lyndon Planning Director, was instrumental in starting Revamp The Ville to advance town economic development goals.
Now a regional planner with the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, she said the Block Party was proof positive that a lively, walkable downtown can make a difference.
“You have every downtown business open and active. We’re here on a Friday night at 5:30, and that’s later than you typically see action downtown,” Gratton said.
GLIMPSE THE FUTURE
The “Block Party” showed people what a re-imagined downtown could look like.
One vacant storefront was converted into a pop-up playhouse, hosting a Modern Times Theater puppet show and a movie screening, and another vacant storefront was made into a temporary coffee shop run by Front Seat Coffee of Hardwick.
Nooks and crannies were turned into play spaces, game areas, relaxation areas, performance venues, and outdoor shopping locations.
The Satellite Gallery — founded by Elmes to nurture Lyndon’s burgeoning arts and culture scene — held an art exhibit opening, and across the street, a colorful mural was painted on a building side.
As part of the Depot Street Block Party, temporary bump outs were installed to increase crosswalk safety and slow traffic.
That helps to make the downtown more pedestrian friendly, a key element in creating a more vibrant, welcoming and economically successful town center.
“You’re seeing traffic slow. I mean, it’s stopped at that [Depot-Elm Street] intersection. Which is exactly what you want to see. You want to see a place that’s people first, not vehicles first,” Gratton said. “And when you have people moving through, you get this ripple. Where you stop in one spot, you stop in another spot. You see economic development happening.”
RAVE REVIEWS
The event was a reminder that hard work pays off, Elmes said.
“I’m at the point in my life where maybe I shouldn’t be doing this, I should be doing something else. But I can’t say no,” said Elmes with a laugh. “I really love Lyndon and it has so much potential. And that is evident here today. This is really a culmination of what we have been working for.”
Select Board Chair Chris Thompson agreed strongly.
“It’s just great to see people out during the evening downtown. I think ‘If you build it they will come’ is the theme of the night. There’s something for all ages here and that’s what a downtown should be,” Thompson said. “We’re hoping some of the vendors participating will want to be part of the downtown revitalization that’s going on here.”
For Gratton, the Block Party showed the power of community.
“Just like [the Modern Times Theater puppet show], you see people laughing together. This is what a community is. When you can sit together, bringing all different walks of life, and sit there and just laugh. That’s humanness,” she said. “Or when you all stumble into a cafe and grab a bite to eat or a coffee, and you say hello to the people that walk in with you. That’s what it’s all about.”
It represents a milestone in Gratton’s two-year effort to breathe new life into the Route 5 corridor.
Through relentless grant writing and boundless energy, she provided strong town support for Elmes’ grassroots movement.
She launched Revamp The Ville, which will culminate with the creation of a downtown master plan, and spearheaded the creation of Sanborn Covered Bridge Park, which continues to take shape a half-mile from Depot Street at the nearby Route 5/114/122 intersection.
Gratton will continue to lead those projects from NVDA.
Asked why the work is important, she said, “I get a sense of hope, I guess. I feel like it’s a very hopeful type of work where you can help people see what’s possible.”
And asked how events like the Block Party can turn hope into reality, she said, “Sometimes people just need that guidance, to have it shown and demonstrated, to really grasp it. I think when people can feel it and see it, then they are motivated to help make it happen.”
