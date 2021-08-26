Bloody Assault Trial Ends Abruptly On The First Day

A jury trial actually happened in Caledonia Superior Court this week.
But it was shorter than expected.
The three-day trial of Matthew J. Lomasney on felony aggravated assault and 1st-degree unlawful restraint charges abruptly ended on the first day when Lomsaney entered a guilty plea. Lomasney will now be sentenced at a later date.
It was the first jury trial at the St. Johnsbury courthouse since the start of the pandemic. Previously scheduled trials this summer were canceled or postponed for various reasons before they got started.
Lomasney, 44, who has an extensive criminal record, is now facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison because he was charged as a habitual offender by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office. He is now being held without bail pending sentencing at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Lomasney has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on Easter Sunday last year.
According to court documents, police were dispatched to 134 Maple St., Apt. 3, at 8:29 p.m. on April 12, 2020, for a report of a woman screaming.
“I observed {victim} to be severely injured,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jason Harris in his report. “{Her} right eye was heavily bruised, black and blue and swollen shut. She was bleeding profusely from her nose and mouth.”
The woman told police she and Lomasney had been friends for about two months and that he had been visiting her at her home when he fell asleep.
“{She} attempted to wake the defendant prompting him to allegedly attack her,” wrote Ofc. Harris. “{She} told me the defendant knocked her to the ground and strangled her using his arm…she stated that the defendant then kicked and punched her in the face…”
The woman told police she was not in a relationship with Lomasney and that they were just friends.
