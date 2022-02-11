A Northeast Kingdom man was sentenced to serve 28 days in prison after being convicted of beating another man over a driveway right-of-way dispute in Bloomfield.
Brian Stone, 58, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in exchange for a 6-12 month sentence all suspended except for 28 days. The state dismissed charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor false information to a police officer as part of the plea deal.
Before reaching an agreement with the state Stone had been facing a possible sentence of up to 17 years in prison and $12,000 in fines.
Essex Superior Court
Stone was convicted of punching Kyle Bourtelle, 28, multiple times in the head on March 18, 2020, in a driveway on Route 105 in Bloomfield.
“Bourtelle advised he had been assaulted by a Brian Stone while he was parked in the shared “right of way” used to access his father’s residence,” wrote Essex County Deputy Sheriff Larry Smith in his report. “Stone struck the victim (Bourtelle) numerous times on the right side of the face and ear with a closed fist, causing pain and discomfort.”
According to court documents, the assault occurred after Bourtelle parked the Jeep in the driveway so he could walk up to his father’s residence because the driveway was not passable.
“Stone told him he was not going to block the road - that he owned it,” wrote Deputy Smith. “Bourtelle advised he tried to get back in his car but Stone blocked him from doing so. Bourtelle advised Stone started punching him on the right side of his face and ear.”
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi noted in his sentencing memo that Stone has an extensive criminal record in New Hampshire including criminal threatening, criminal mischief, simple assault, resisting arrest, felony burglary and felony providing false information to register a firearm.
