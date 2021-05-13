WELLS RIVER — Blue Mountain Union School recently announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the graduating Class of 2021. Andrew Hoang of Wells River is valedictorian, while Lexey Drown of Concord earned the salutatorian honor.
Andrew is vice president of the BMU chapter of the National Honor Society. He has been a member of cross country, student council, global explorers, and forensics team. Andrew has enjoyed his English and History courses at BMU. He attributes the honor of valedictorian to his hard work over the last four years. Andrew plans to attend UVM in Burlington in the fall, majoring in Psychology with an exploration in the Arts.
Lexey is a creative thinker and has been working on writing a book her senior year. She enjoys learning new things and has an outside-of-the-box thinking approach to life. She had been involved in Upward Bound for two of her four high school years. Lexey plans to continue her work on writing and exploring her future plans by joining the workforce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.