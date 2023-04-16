WELLS RIVER — Blue Mountain Union school students and faculty were treated to a unique performance Friday morning.

New Inca Son, a performing group from Peru, interpreted ancient melodies through song and music as well as displaying traditional Inca dances. A nationally acclaimed group of artists, New Inca Son has performed in the U.S. and abroad for over 20 years on world class stages, including the 1994 FIFA World Cup, ‘96 and ‘02 Olympics, the White House, the Kennedy Center for the Arts and the Smithsonian FolkLife Festival as part of a special tribute to Peru, and at the Smithsonian National Museums of the American Indian, New York City and Washington, DC locations.

