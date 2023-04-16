WELLS RIVER — Blue Mountain Union school students and faculty were treated to a unique performance Friday morning.
New Inca Son, a performing group from Peru, interpreted ancient melodies through song and music as well as displaying traditional Inca dances. A nationally acclaimed group of artists, New Inca Son has performed in the U.S. and abroad for over 20 years on world class stages, including the 1994 FIFA World Cup, ‘96 and ‘02 Olympics, the White House, the Kennedy Center for the Arts and the Smithsonian FolkLife Festival as part of a special tribute to Peru, and at the Smithsonian National Museums of the American Indian, New York City and Washington, DC locations.
The well-traveled New Inca Son added Wells River to that impressive resume on Friday, something that was made possible by BMU Spanish teacher Carmenza Montague.
“I wanted to do something special for my students,” Montague said. “So I searched the Internet for artists who would inspire them and get them excited about the Spanish language and culture.”
Montague, who has been teaching Spanish for six-and-a-half years and at Blue Mountain since the fall of 2022, discovered New Inca Son while searching on the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) website.
“I immediately knew I had to bring them to Vermont,” she said. “The New Inca Son artists are from Peru and are descendants of the Inca; their music and dance are traditions that the Quechua have passed from generation to generation. Despite the Spanish conquest, the Quechua were able to preserve these traditions.”
During these efforts to bring New Inca Son to her students, Montague, through NEFA, was awarded a grant to the school where she was previously employed, but unfortunately was unable to make the event happen.
Six years later and now at Blue Mountain, Montague proposed the same event; saying that the administration approved of it and supported the idea to its fruition.
Friday’s performance was interactive and engaging, with New Inca Son encouraging those in attendance to clap along to the music and sing along to certain parts of their songs. Alfredo Velasquez, the group’s flute player and narrator, explained the different kinds of instruments that members were playing while also describing what they are made of and what sounds they make and why.
“The goal was to inspire students and get them excited about the Spanish language and culture,” Montague said.
New Inca Son performed with passion both on stage through their musical performance but also on the floor with an entertaining pair of dancers that were received by students with many laughs and cheers.
“The talent of the New Inca Son artists is unparalleled,” Montague said. “I knew that the students would be amazed by the performance. During the show, I could sense the excitement — the students listened to the music and watched the scissors dancers attentively, followed the prompts by the artists, clapped, and finally couldn’t resist the urge to dance.”
In preparation for the event, students learned about Inca culture from a presentation that the manager of New Inca Son shared with them. On Friday, students from Montague’s Advanced Spanish class greeted the performers and helped them prepare for the event.
Montague said that she viewed the performance as far more than a success, basing that assessment on how she felt BMU students enjoyed and learned from listening to and watching New Inca Son.
“In the hallways I heard teachers say that after the performance, students were noticeably in a cheerful mood,” she said. “Some asked to have their pictures taken with the performers so they could have them for their yearbook, and some expressed their gratitude. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome, and I’m so thankful to the school for this unique opportunity to share in this cultural expression of art.”
She added that she felt New Inca Son was the best choice because of the experience that they provide for the audience.
“In my mind, we couldn’t have found a more engaging, interesting, unique collection of artists that would teach us so much in one performance,” Montague said. “Not many words were necessary; their art communicated everything, and we all felt it. It connected us all.”
New Inca Son describes themselves as a band with a mission; to preserve its indigenous heritage and to instill an understanding and appreciation of it, particularly in children and young people.
The artists both perform and educate, offering hands-on workshops, interactive concerts, and residencies for students in schools, colleges, libraries, and performing arts centers nationwide. In 2007, the group earned the “Distinguished Arts Educator in Music” award from the Massachusetts Alliance for Arts Education and in 2009, the “Gold Star Award” from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.