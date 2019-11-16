The Vermont School Boards Association selected the Blue Mountain Union School District as the recipient of the 2019 Award for Exceptional School Board Leadership.

“Vermont has over 100 elected boards that oversee the state’s system of public education. The Award for Exceptional Board Leadership is a means of recognizing the contributions of a specific school board. It is also a way to recognize all of the hard work done by board members who serve throughout the state,” said Sue Ceglowski, executive director of the VSBA.

