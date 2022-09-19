Saint Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.