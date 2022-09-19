LYNDON — How perfect it was that the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Caledonia County Airport saw bluebird skies on Saturday?
Aviation enthusiasts could be heard talking in the Vermont Aviation Museum & Flight School, a new local nonprofit that’s based in the historic Pudding Hill Road Schoolhouse, out on the cracked and patched runway - which is in need of state help to bring it up to minimum standards - in the hangar, and in the field where cars were parked.
The airport was completed in 1972, and this year marks its golden anniversary.
Attendance at the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event was strong, and volunteers devoted to a love of the skies and exploring them wore fluorescent vests to help guide cars into the parking area - among the volunteers were local pilots themselves, who love to share their interest and knowledge in aviation with others.
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1576 sponsored the event, and works to share their love of flying with the community, especially youth.
In the field, two pilots could be heard chatting about the beautiful day and ideal flying conditions. One said he had gone up on a recent day to 6,500 feet and it was “just as smooth as can be on the way back.’
His friend told him, “Get in that plane as much as you can!” to enjoy the waning summer skies.
A young woman helping park was overheard saying, “We’re expecting at least 10 more planes.” She wasn’t kidding, every so often, another plane would be seen heading into the small county airport operated by the State of Vermont’s Agency of Transportation.
Through the morning, the crowd would look up and take in landings of small planes, including a bright yellow bi-plane. On the ground, a fleet of antique cars also drew transportation awe.
Robert Easterbrooks, 17, of Lyndon, was at the event for both, and is a history buff who was able to offer which planes were British and their vintage tied to earlier military efforts.
“The cars are America’s history that represents us as we evolved in manufacturing and efficiency,” shared Easterbrooks, who later was taking in the model airplanes shared at the event by the Guildhall Fun Flyers - VT 102 of the Academy of Model Aeronautics.
The club, which brought many impressive model airplanes and demonstrated them throughout the event for curious kids and adults, will teach people how to fly model airplanes at no cost, said club secretary Paul Herman.
The event featured visits with the pilots and planes as they came in, and numbered nearly two dozen by late morning, along with local public safety officials invited, including Caledonia County Sheriff deputy James Hemond, who is seeking to be the county’s next sheriff. Lt. Governor candidate Joe Benning, also was at the event, along with Lyndon Select Board Chairman Dan Daley.
In a converted Airstream travel trailer, Burlington aviation company BETA Technologies shared its MobileDome Flight Simulator with those attending the free event at the airport on Pudding Hill Road.
BETA Technologies manufactures its state-of-the-art battery-fueled planes which are not “airway-dependent,” meaning they don’t require a runway but are equipped to land old-school, too. They ascend vertically like a helicopter, explained Mike Craig an industrial design crew member with the company.
“They are all battery operated, no fossil fuels are needed,” explained Craig.
A model of the company’s plane design was outside the Airstream and inside, people of all ages got to try the flight simulator.
Of his work at the company, Craig said, “It’s the best job in the world, it’s not like going to work!”
Two of the local youths who got to see the flight simulator in action were brothers Brayden and Nathan Gingue, ages 11 and 9, of Waterford, who were all smiles watching the video simulator, which seemed a bit like a very realistic video game ride.
Small airports in Vermont such as the Caledonia County Airport, are very important to both the history and future of aviation in the state, said another member of the BETA team who grew up in Vermont.
BETA Technologies is an electric aerospace company that is working to make aviation more sustainable and efficient, a company spokeswoman shared on Saturday via email.
She noted that the company is developing an integrated electric transportation system that includes ALIA-250, its all-electric net-zero aircraft, as well as a charging infrastructure to support it and noted that the Vermont-based firm was begun in 2017 and has almost 400 employees. She said its research and development headquarters are located in South Burlington, and the company recently embarked on construction of a final assembly manufacturing facility for its electric aircraft.
According to the information sent to the newspaper on Saturday, “BETA’s MobileDome is a mobile flight training and demonstration platform that mirrors the experience of flying ALIA. The simulator, which is built into a 2013 Airstream Classic trailer, has two simulators: one traditional full-scale dome, and another seat that uses virtual reality (VR) goggles.”
The MobileDome was clearly a big hit and something the local pilots association was grateful to have featured at their anniversary celebration highlighting the importance of the local airport.
Inside the Vermont Aviation Museum, some of those local people who have donated items to the still growing collection at the new museum were on hand, including a Bethlehem man who had begun to design a small plane to be powered with a Volkswagen engine years ago and never completed it, but read about local pilot Vinny Matteis beginning the museum with other Northeast Kingdom aviation enthusiasts and donated the plane.
Bruce “Bubba” Blaney and his wife, Jody, from Bethlehem, NH, had read about the call for contributions in the Caledonian-Record, he said on Saturday, and turned out to see the plane they donated, and which is a hands-on project for the Experimental Aircraft Association and other aviation enthusiasts to work on at the museum where education is central to the mission of the new organization.
Historic photos and yellowed vintage newspaper articles - many from this newspaper - chronicle the history of the airport and aviation highlights in the county, at the airport, and beyond. The second World War saw many new pilots trained, and interest in flying soar, explained Matteis on an earlier visit to the museum which he has spearheaded with friends.
Carolyn Davis of Kirby attended the event with her husband, Dwight.
A framed photo of her late father, Leo Ernest LaCourse, who died nearly 35 years ago, is part of the museum’s hall of fame for pilots from the area.
Her dad was a veteran of the United States Army, World War II era, and after he returned to Vermont, he bought his first plane, she said.
Davis said her father was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and volunteered to fly people in need of medical attention to hospitals in Boston in his small private plane. His gravestone, made by his brother-in-law Giuliano Cecchinelli is a replica of one of her dad’s stunt planes, made of granite, and adorning his final resting place in the Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont.
At Saturday’s event, Matteis said the Caledonia County Airport Awareness Day was one of the biggest things to ever happen at the small airport, and he was grateful for everyone who participated and those who turned out to celebrate the event. A BBQ was hosted by a local church, public emergency personnel were invited to attend, as were the Vermont Army National Guard and Vermont Air National Guard and more.
Matteis was a pilot who served in the Vietnam War and has continued his love of aviation that began when he was a little boy, growing up in earshot of a major airport in New York City.
Diane Gochie of Lyndonville, a local senior, said she was thrilled to be offered a chance to climb into one of the small planes at the event. She said she knows the free rides the local pilots’ group offers at an event every year is for youth, but she was told they will give seniors a ride, too.
She’s afraid of heights, but is interested in at least being taxied on the runway soon, she said. “I want to do it!”
Walking out of the hangar after stepping into the cockpit of a small private plane and being so welcomed by its pilot, Gochie was all smiles and shouted out, “This is so totally awesome!”
