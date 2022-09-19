LYNDON — How perfect it was that the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Caledonia County Airport saw bluebird skies on Saturday?

Aviation enthusiasts could be heard talking in the Vermont Aviation Museum & Flight School, a new local nonprofit that’s based in the historic Pudding Hill Road Schoolhouse, out on the cracked and patched runway - which is in need of state help to bring it up to minimum standards - in the hangar, and in the field where cars were parked.

