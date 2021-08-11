NEWPORT — A recreation path and boardwalk on the shores of Lake Memphremagog is in the final stages of completion, the Vermont Land Trust (VLT) announced on Tuesday.
The new mile-long section connects Prouty Beach in Newport, crossing the 129-acre Bluffside Farm, and connecting to the Beebe Spur Trail. The resulting seven-mile trail system will run from downtown Newport towards the Canadian border along Lake Memphremagog.
An official opening is being planned for this fall, after which visitors will have unimpeded access to the path and boardwalk. With heavy machinery still on site and final signoff pending, visitors to Bluffside Farm are encouraged to exercise caution.
“We know that people are excited to get out on the trail. We are too!” said Tracy Zschau, VLT vice president for conservation. “But please be safe. Follow the signage and stay off the path when construction and clean-up are underway.”
The VLT, owners of Bluffside Farm, has raised $1.4m from dozens of federal, state and local partners to construct this path that the VLT says enhances the local economy and recreational opportunities in the region. A grand opening for the general public, funders, and partners is being planned for this fall.
