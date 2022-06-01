WELLS RIVER — Blue Mountain Union School announced Shixin “Coco” Huang of Wells River is the valedictorian for the graduating Class of 2022.
Margaret Emerson of South Ryegate, along with Zhihui “Zoey” Zhong of Wells River are sharing the salutatorian honor.
Shixin is president of both the student government and the BMU chapter of the National Honor Society. She has been a member of cheerleading, softball, band, hospitality, and the treasurer of her class. Shixin is a student representative on the BMU School Board as well as a member of the local 302 Cares non-profit coalition. She attended the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Summit, and Vermont Girl’s State.
In the summer prior to her senior year, Shixin participated in an internship program through Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital. This compelled her to explore the health sciences as a future career path. Shixin plans to attend Brown University in Providence, RI in the fall.
Margaret is a member of student government, the BMU Chapter of the National Honor Society, the hospitality club, and the Class of 2022 executive committee. She is a three-sport (soccer, basketball, softball) athlete. Margaret plays in the school band and, like Shixin, attended the O’Brien Youth Summit. She has a passion for research and enjoys seeking out the why, specifically in the science world. In the fall, Margaret is headed to Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn. to study biomedical engineering.
Also a member of BMU’s National Honor Society, Zhihui has been involved in cross country running, and has been a member of the band. Zhihui has a passion for learning and is willing to think outside the box, specifically in the art courses she has taken. Zhihui most enjoyed her math courses, and hopes to pursue a degree in business at UVM in Burlington in the fall.
