WELLS RIVER — Emma Gray, vice president of the Class of 2022 at Blue Mountain Union High School, welcomed all those in attendance to “celebrate the achievements of the hardworking, capable, talented students” that made up her class, during a gathering of students, faculty, family and friends on June 18 in the school’s Dr. Harry M. Rowe gymnasium, and — as Emma pointed out — “for the first time in two years.”
She was followed by addresses by the co-Salutatorians: Margaret Emerson and Zhihui “Zoey” Zhong.
Margaret (Maggie) told the audience that one of her favorite things about Blue Mountain Union is that it is a Pre-K through 12th-grade school. She then shared some of the memories her class has made.
She described one of the traditions of the school, when the seniors don their graduation gowns and walk single file through the halls of the school before graduation day.
“The hallways were lined with each and every younger student. This long standing BMU tradition was put on pause for the past 2 years due to the … pandemic. Walking through the school, giving high fives to future BMU graduates, was easily one of the highlights of the graduation madness, as I remember once standing in their shoes.”
She pointed out that 19 of her classmates have been attending the school since preschool; “Preschool is where we first met, where we learned how to spell our names, say the alphabet, and count to 20 …” She went on to describe the various activities she and classmates have participated in throughout the years, including the adjustments in learning remotely, canceled events, and other activities, because of COVID.
Margaret encouraged her classmates to remember all their experiences, “take these memories, cherish the good, learn from the bad, and take all that life has to offer you.”
Zhihui “Zoey” followed Margaret’s address with memories of her own about the last four years of high school. She told about her first day of school: “It was when I had only been in the United States for a few weeks … on my first day at school, I was both excited and scared … I was confused by the countless English questions … I was very frustrated because I didn’t understand anything …” Then she told of two individuals who became her best friends — Coco and Maggie — who helped her navigate the school, explaining things to her, even calling her Zoey because it was easier to pronounce. She started to improve, in speaking English and as a person. “I couldn’t have done it without my classmates.”
Zoey thanked the many individuals responsible for supporting the class through the years: teachers, friends and family. She summarized by saying, “BMU will live on in our memories, with laughter, and tears; And in the future, no one will be able to snatch away our eternal memories today!”
Valedictorian Shixin “Coco” Huang also reminisced about her experiences from the “one-of-a-kind culture at BMU,” and highlighted some of things she would always be grateful for: “freedom and opportunity to pursue our interests; dual-enrollment courses at no cost; early college program; technical and career-oriented education; experience through work studies … There’s no singular path for students here, and we are proof of that.”
She spoke of the many faculty members who inspired the students, and were always there to help and educate, “We have been blessed with teachers who … challenge us to prepare us for the real world …”
Coco expressed gratitude to her fellow classmates, naming various experiences that have taken place, for many from preschool through Grade 12. She listed the wisdom and life lessons she has learned from her classmates: “Our family and where we come from do not limit our potential; Our past does not define who we are; It’s never too late to pursue your dreams; You never know what people are going through behind their happy fronts; You only grow stronger from adversity.”
In closing she gave three pieces of advice: “Seize every opportunity that comes your way; Appreciate all the people in your life; Never take anything for granted.”
Graduate Jacob Dube then introduced the class’s choice as commencement speaker — his mother, Jennifer Dube. “She has not only been there for me and my class throughout our entire high school experience, but she was also chosen to be Teacher of the Year for the second time.”
Jennifer, who has been committed to BMU for over 27 years, also offered several memories of her experiences with the students.
“I want you to know that the joy that you have brought to my life is precious and I am thankful for you everyday. You have made me proud, you have made me laugh, I’ve worried and I’ve cheered, I’ve celebrated you and I’ve learned from you.”
She talked of students’ many accomplishment over the years, and pointed out that, even during COVID, “As I would expect, you kept living and not missing new opportunities.”
Jennifer’s memories were mixed with words of advice, including these final thoughts, “Find your people. Find the ones who wear Rose Colored Glasses. Rose colored glasses aren’t real … They symbolize how someone sees you. The people in your life who see you through rose colored glasses will be there with you and for you no matter what you say, what you do or what you look like.”
Blue Mountain Union School Class of 2022
AnnaBell Blake, Macayla Burroughs, Mackenzie Carle, Alyssa Crown, Natalie Daigle, Samuel Demers, Cameron Dennis, Emma Dennis, John Dennis, Oliver Despins, Jacob Dube, Ryan Edson, Margaret Emerson, Mariah Emerson, Mariana Esposito, Jacob Faucette, Ethan Gilding, Sydney Gonyaw, Kimberly Grant, Emma Gray, Brendan Hamlett, Shixin Huang, Cooper Ingerson, James Kidder II, Jared Lakin, Andrew Locke, Makayla McNerney, Hollis Munson, Aleah Nelson, Kolby Nelson, Jillian Smith, Gavin Tellier, Carson Tetreault, Arianna Whitten, Alexandra Wilson, Tanner Winchester, Haley Wyman and Zhihui Zhong.
