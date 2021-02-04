BURKE — Select board members approved a budget that would bump the tax rate about a penny, but support for the spending plan was not unanimous.
Chair Christine Emmons and Selectman Ford Hubbard favor the proposed $2,110,479 budget; Selectman Joe Allard does not.
When the question was called during the board’s meeting via video conference on Monday the audio did not communicate clearly how many “aye”s were voiced. It was obvious that it was more than one, which meant majority support and the adoption of the budget. It wasn’t until later in the meeting that Allard asked that the record reflect he did not support the budget because of a change to a full-time town administrator.
“I really don’t think we need a full-time town administrator,” he said.
Serving as the current part-time town administrator is Mike Harris, who is also Burke’s zoning administrator.
Harris took on the role last May after townspeople adopted a budget on Town Meeting Day that included $33,125 to pay for a part-time administrator.
Allard said he’s happy with the job Harris has done in a part-time position and believes that level of contribution should continue.
“I just don’t think there’s that much call for [a full-time position],” said Allard. “It cost a lot to have any full-time employee with benefits.”
Harris has a long history and much experience with governance in Burke. In addition to his role as zoning administrator, which he’s been doing for two years, he is also a former selectman, Development Review Board chair and town moderator.
When the select board approved the hiring of a part-time administrator last year, the need was obvious, said Emmons, board chair, and the benefits of making the position full-time are also clear to her.
She mentioned several major town functions that require a considerable amount of time, including road projects like the upcoming East Darling Hill Road, Kingdom Trails, Burke Mountain and West Burke improvement initiatives. Having a paid administrator dedicated to the many issues in the growing town is a benefit to the board and to the town as a whole, Emmons said.
“We’re growing,” said Cathi Feeley, town treasurer. “There’s a lot of things we need to do.” She favors the change to a full-time town administrator.
Feeley said prior to former town clerk Priscilla Aldrich’s retirement, there were three people in the town office. When she left, Linda Hackette-Corey stepped into the clerk position, leaving Hackette-Corey and Feeley to handle office functions. Having a town administrator in the mix is helpful, she said.
“(Harris) is going to be picking up a lot of the paperwork that Priscilla did,” said Feeley. “It’s small-town government,” she said. “We all have to pitch in to get whatever needs to be done, done.”
Another benefit that a full-time administrator brings, said Emmons, is the time to pursue grant dollars.
“The deciding factor is really that Mike has the time to go after a lot of grants that are out there,” she said.
Based on conversations she has had with other municipalities managed by an administrator, the extra money that a town administrator could secure through grants for the town would offset the money for his salary, Emmons said.
The added cost of the position to the budget’s bottom line is one of the higher increases to the budget this year. Last year’s general fund budget was $737,660, and the proposal this year is for $837,346. The move from part-time to full-time accounts for $23,659 more in salary increase, plus the additional cost of benefits.
“This was not a consideration that we took lightly, particularly this year (during a pandemic),” Emmons said. “We’re trying to keep the budget increase to a minimum.”
A surplus in the highway budget of $108,332 will help keep the tax rate low. A one penny increase compared to last year is anticipated: from .6342 to .6446.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job at not seeing much of an increase overall from last year’s budget,” said Emmons during the Monday meeting.
Harris will continue to serve as zoning administrator. That work, he says, ranges from 5 to 10 hours per week. His pay for the work will decrease in the next budget, going from $8,000 to $3,000.
The budget, along with all other annual business, will be considered by voters on Town Meeting Day, March 2. The votes will be cast by Australian ballot at the Community Building at 212 School St., from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Due to concerns about gathering during COVID-19, this year Town Clerk Hackette-Corey is encouraging voters to request a ballot be mailed to them and that they fill it out prior to going to the polls.
“We hope that people will get their ballot in advance and review and mark it,” said Feeley. “That way they can come to the polls, check-in, put their ballot in the tabulator themselves and then check out.”
People coming to the polls will need to social distance, use sanitizer and wear a mask. Only two unrelated people will be allowed at the voting booths.
The town’s pre-voting informational meeting will happen via Zoom video conference at 6 p.m. on March 1.
Those residents who do not have adequate internet at home may park outside the town hall to use the publicly available wifi. There is limited computer access inside the town clerk’s office for those people who don’t have computers and can’t access Zoom any other way. People looking for this option need to call the town clerk’s office ahead of time.
In addition to the budget, townspeople will elect people to fill town positions. Voters will also be asked if they favor a speed limit of 25 mph on all town roads and if they would permit the retail sale of marijuana in their town.
—-
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.