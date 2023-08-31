Board Approves ePoll Pads For Elections Efficiency

LITTLETON — During their meeting on Monday, Select Board members, agreeing with the idea of more efficiency and less wait time at elections, signed off on the purchase of four ePoll pads, which are electronic devices used in place of paper poll books to check in voters.
The devices streamline the process for voters and poll workers, who can quickly check-in and verify voters by scanning a driver’s license or other state-approved voter identification.
Making the ePoll pads request, which still needs final approval from the New Hampshire Secretary of State, was Littleton Town Clerk Angela Brousseau.
“A couple of the other towns around us, Bethlehem and Franconia, have started using the electronic poll pads to check in voters for registration and they have had a huge success with them,” she said. “It cuts down on lines and people having to wait in line. These new machines that they’ve come out with scan the person’s ID. It brings up all of their information and you electronically check them in and hand them their ballot and they go and do their voting. It’s just a huge cut-down on time.”
In speaking with Mary Jackson, Bethlehem’s town clerk, Brousseau said the lines in that town moved right through since the devices were implemented.
Bethlehem debuted its ePoll books, backed up by the traditional paper-based system, for the March 2023 town meeting.
The vendor for the devices also conducts training for poll workers before the first election, said Brousseau.
“I think it’s something that Littleton would benefit from, especially with the four elections coming up in 2024,” she said.
In February is the deliberative session, followed by March town meeting and then the state and federal primary elections in September and the general and presidential elections in November.
The Littleton Select Board approved $7,775 for the purchase of the four ePoll pads, with the money to come out of the town’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding.
The annual software fee is $300 per pad, or $1,200 for the four.
While Littleton doesn’t have early voting, one pad can be used to process absentee ballots.
“There’s an absentee ballot mode in there,” said Brousseau. “At whatever time the town decides to process those absentee ballots, one of those poll pads becomes the absentee ballot pad and they get checked in with that one. And once they’re all checked in and gone through, that pad can go back to regular check-ins.”
Select Board member Carrie Gendreau asked Brousseau if she’s surprised that more New Hampshire towns haven’t gone the ePoll pad route.
“I really am because of the issues that the supervisors have with that paper,” said Brousseau.
Supervisors of the checklist have to cross off a name and if it’s done incorrectly, it can become a mess, she said.
“I’m really surprised more towns haven’t gone electric,” said Brousseau. “I think it will save the supervisors a lot of time at the election.”
