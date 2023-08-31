Board Approves ePoll Pads For Elections Efficiency
During Tuesday’s town meeting, Bethlehem debuted electronic ePoll books, or pads. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — During their meeting on Monday, Select Board members, agreeing with the idea of more efficiency and less wait time at elections, signed off on the purchase of four ePoll pads, which are electronic devices used in place of paper poll books to check in voters.

The devices streamline the process for voters and poll workers, who can quickly check-in and verify voters by scanning a driver’s license or other state-approved voter identification.

