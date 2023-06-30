ST. JOHNSBURY — A homeless shelter proposed on Hospital Drive property is now permitted to operate 365 days a year.
That’s according to a unanimous decision given by the town’s Development Review Board members at their monthly meeting on June 22.
The board had previously (August 2022) approved a request from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester and Northeast Kingdom Community Action Director Jenna O’Farrell to operate a shelter on NVRH property only during the colder months between November and April.
DRB members had also put a three-year cap on the permit with an understanding that the parties could come back to them and ask for a renewal. On the application, the project is called a temporary overnight shelter.
At the time, the hope was to assemble temporary modular units on the property before the 2022-2023 winter season, which NEKCA would then operate.
Delays related to site permitting and an expected lengthy unit construction timeline kept the project from being realized this past winter. Now officials have decided to pursue a more permanent response to homelessness on the property. The decision was made to construct a permanent building at 1080/1082 Hospital Dr. that NEKCA will operate as a year-round, 24-hour shelter.
Tester and O’Farrell appeared before the board on June 22 to seek the permit change.
Funding that NEKCA is pursuing to construct the building requires expanding to a year-round shelter.
O’Farrell wrote to DRB Chair Rich Lyon in a letter before the meeting, advocating for the project’s progress.
“Our community is in need of full year, permanent, emergency shelter,” she noted. “A year-round shelter provides continuity of services to better serve unhoused individuals; the shelter would offer consistent opportunity for individuals to demonstrate success in a community setting with supports. Overall, shelters can be a great resource to ending homelessness.”
Moving forward also meant asking the DRB to remove the original permit’s three-year operation timeframe. The board agreed to delete that condition.
One condition was added. The board requires construction of the shelter building to begin no later than June 30, 2024.
Supporting the permit changes were DRB members Elizabeth Emmons, Keith Chamberlin, Kyle Sipples and Barry Waldner. DRB member Tony Higgs was not at the meeting, and Chair Lyon did not need to cast a vote because of the unanimous approval.
At this point, some site preparation has taken place on the property. It is accessed by turning off Hospital Drive, where the Dartmouth Cancer Center is located. The proposed shelter lot is past the cancer center near an existing structure that Northeast Kingdom Human Services uses.
