Board Chair Denies Jumping Vaccine Line

The Haverhill Select Board Chairman on Monday denied claims that he abused his power to gain early access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Darwin Clogston, 61, said he acted appropriately when he was vaccinated during a Feb. 24 clinic at the Horse Meadow Senior Center.
Vaccinations are currently open to those 65 and older, but Clogston said several people under 65 were vaccinated during the day-long clinic so that surplus, expiring doses were not wasted.
He has issued a cease-and-desist order against Dr. Paul Forcier, an orthopedic surgeon at Cottage Hospital. Clogston claims Dr. Forcier said Clogston used his authority to “jump the line.”
The cease-and-desist order, prepared by Concord attorney Rick Lehmann, says that Forcier knowingly made false statements against Clogston that violate patient privacy laws.
Clogston said the allegations were politically-motivated, intended to undermine his re-election campaign. He seeks a second three-year term.
“I reluctantly hired a lawyer … at $300 an hour to defend myself,” he said during Monday’s Select Board meeting. “I’m a working stiff and coming up with $300 an hour is hard, but I feel my reputation is on the line here.”
Forcier could not be reached for comment.
According to the cease-and-desist order, Clogston was contacted by a volunteer from the vaccine drive at 11:09 a.m. Feb. 24 and told he could be vaccinated that day, even though he wasn’t eligible under Group 1A (first responders) or Group 1B (people 65 years and older), because there were surplus vaccines that were about to expire.
Arriving at the senior center, Clogston was initially denied entry to the clinic because he didn’t qualify, but after explaining the phone call he was admitted, the order states.
“At no point did [Clogston] engage in any form of intimidation, pressure, or other improper conduct,” the order states.
According to the order, “numerous” other people under age 65 were also vaccinated so that the vaccines were not wasted.
Approximately 450 people received a shot during the Feb. 24 clinic, which was held in partnership with Cottage Hospital and Woodsville Ambulance Service. The North Country Health Consortium helped to administer the shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.