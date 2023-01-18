Board Chair’s Resignation A Done Deal Paul Hayes phayes@littletonrecord.com Staff Writer Paul Hayes Author email Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Fred Garofalo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAVERHILL — Select Board Chair Fred Garofalo has officially stepped down.His resignation was unanimously accepted by the remaining four board members on Tuesday.Garofalo unexpectedly submitted his resignation by email at 12:25 a.m. Saturday. He offered no explanation and could not be reached for comment.All he wrote in his email was, “After careful consideration I have made the decision to resign.” Board members individually contacted him over the weekend in unsuccessful efforts to change his mind.Garofalo did not attend Tuesday’s meeting and Vice Chair Steve Robbins took over as acting chair.The board made no mention of appointing a replacement.First elected in 2017, Garofalo was approaching the end of his three-year term and his seat will be up for grabs in March. More from this section State Awards Historic Preservation Grants To Local Projects +4 Shaheen, Community Leaders Highlight Riverfront Commons New State Rep. 