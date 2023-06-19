Board Considers Parks And Recreation Code To Expel Unruly Parents

Disruptive behavior by some parents and adults at Bethlehem Parks and Recreation games, practices, and events is prompting the Select Board to hone a policy that would more specifically define the procedure for kicking out offenders.
The board discussed the issue at its June 12 meeting and is scheduled to take it up again as an agenda item during its meeting on June 26
Board member Nancy Strand brought up the topic regarding the recreation department’s code of conduct during the June 12 meeting and suggested a sentence be added.
After the existing sentence in the code that says offenders could be terminated from attendance, Strand suggested adding, “If any parent or adult family member continues to violate this code of conduct, it will result in permanent removal of the offending adult from any practice or game, but the child may continue participation with another adult present at the discretion of the recreation director.”
Veronica Morris, chair of the board, said the code is short on space and the ability for the town to ask someone to leave is in the document.
Strand, however, said her point is that an adult can be terminated or asked to leave, but the child should be allowed to continue.
“I feel pretty strongly that the child should not be penalized for the parents’ bad behavior,” she said.
Strand and Morris said they need to speak with recreation director Abbie Sawyer regarding any updates in the code.
“We’ve had a lot of discussion about that” said Morris. “We definitely know that we need to be able to kick parents out, so a lot of the earlier discussion was about how to ask people to leave. It took a while to figure that out. Also, if someone brought bad auntie on Tuesday, bad uncle on Wednesday, and bad grandma on Thursday it’s being able to go to them and say, okay, it’s also you, like you clearly don’t have friends who can come to this without being disruptive.”
