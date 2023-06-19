Board Considers Parks And Recreation Code To Expel Unruly Parents
Disruptive behavior by some parents and adults at Bethlehem Parks and Recreation games, practices, and events is prompting the Select Board to hone a policy that would more specifically define the procedure for kicking out offenders.

The board discussed the issue at its June 12 meeting and is scheduled to take it up again as an agenda item during its meeting on June 26

