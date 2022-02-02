Board Denies Big Money Behind Withdrawal Effort

Carroll Select Board Member Rob Gauthier this week denied claims that powerful financial interests were behind the town’s effort to withdraw from the White Mountains Regional School District.
He said the comments made by the town’s school board member, James Murphy, alleging that the Omni Mt. Washington Resort and other top taxpayers had actively supported withdrawal, were completely untrue.
According to Gauthier, representatives of Omni Mt. Washington Resort “have never contacted us about [withdrawal].”
Murphy attended a Jan. 25 meeting of the Carroll School Withdrawal Committee, and last week he told the school board that employees of what he called the “Bretton Woods corporation” were in attendance at the CSWC meeting, and that “several wealthy taxpayers in town” were driving the withdrawal efforts.
“There’s something big going on here,” Murphy said about the withdrawal committee, adding later, “There’s a lot of power behind this group.”
Gauthier, the Select Board liaison to the withdrawal committee, said draft minutes of the CSWC meeting do not show that representatives of Omni Mt. Washington Resort were present.
He said those at the heart of the town’s withdrawal effort were invested community members, not wealthy outsiders.
“I’m a parent that has kids in the school system,” Gauthier said.
Murphy did not respond to a message seeking further comment.
Carroll wants to withdraw because they feel WMRSD’s apportionment formula is unfair, with the town accounting for 6 percent of students and 26 percent of taxpayer contribution to the school district.
WMRSD officials have responded that comparably priced properties pay the same tax bills across the district, and Carroll’s per-pupil cost is skewed by multi-million-dollar resort and vacation properties.
Last month, the state Board of Education ordered that the withdrawal question goes to a ballot vote on Tuesday, March 8.
It will require majority approval from all five communities in the White Mountains Regional School District (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield).
Most expect it will fail, but as long as it passes in Carroll, the town can return to the state board to pursue next steps. That would likely involve the courts.
If successful, Carroll intends to form an independent K-12 school district. They have discussed entering into tuition agreements with neighboring school districts in Franconia (Lafayette Regional Elementary) and Bethlehem (Profile Middle/High School).
Its unclear if the White Mountains Regional School District would survive a Carroll withdrawal.
School Board Member James Brady, of Jefferson, predicted that a successful Carroll withdrawal would start a chain reaction and send other towns to the exits.
“I truly believe that if Carroll leaves, it’s the end of the district,” Brady said.
Carroll officials have expressed a willingness to reconsider withdrawal if the school district were to change its apportionment formula to de-emphasize property values. Such a move would save Carroll millions in school spending.
Last month, Gauthier asked the school district to place an apportionment question on the ballot for the annual meeting. However the school board opted not to, out of concern that the two questions — on apportionment and withdrawal — would be confusing.
Gauthier understood with their decision (“It would be confusing, I totally get it”) but continued to push for negotiations on the matter.
In a message to WMRSD Superintendent Marion Anastasia, “As long as we communicate I think a resolution can be found. The situation is not sustainable and our townspeople want to be heard that we need change. I think everyone sees the inequity … it’s undeniable. The request that was made for a change in the apportionment formula was made in an effort to offer a solution. We hope to continue to communicate and look at all avenues to get to where we want to be,” Gauthier wrote.
During last week’s meeting, School Board Chair Greg Odell proposed taking those conversations a step further.
He suggested that the five towns in the school district should form a task force — made up of town administrators, business leaders and banking and finance professionals — to take a comprehensive look at the issue.
Doing so would allow the communities to align school spending, residential and commercial tax impacts, housing and employment needs, land use and economic development priorities, and more.
Odell said the school district and the Carroll withdrawal committee have already produced exhaustive reports supporting their viewpoints, and spent countless hours discussing and debating the issue.
Now, he said, it was time for the communities to take that information, break it down, and determine the best path forward.
“It’s bigger than just the school at this point. To me, this is a massive impact for all the towns,” he said. “It’s a different thing to me. You have to go to the next level because of the significant impact for potentially generations of citizens in the towns.”
