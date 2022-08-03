Board, Eureka Hose Mull Partnership To Repurchase Vintage Fire Engine

LITTLETON — In an effort to get back into town hands Littleton’s 1931 LaFrance fire engine that is now with a private owner and slated for restoration, the Select Board and the Eureka Hose Co. are exploring a possible partnership.
In May, Eureka Hose, a nonprofit made up of current and past Littleton firefighters, sold the truck known as Bertha to David Houghton, a truck restorer and former firefighter from Moultonborough who served as Littleton’s interim fire chief in the latter half of 2020.
During the Select Board’s July 25 meeting, Board Chairman Roger Emerson noted that Eureka Hose, which took possession of the truck in 2004 with the intent to restore it, has the right of first refusal if or when Houghton decides to sell Bertha, which for decades was used in town parades and functions.
“We would like to get that changed into the town’s right of first refusal to get that back instead of Eureka Hose,” said Emerson.
During Eureka’s July 21 meeting, Eureka member and retired Littleton firefighter Nick Antonucci said the membership agreed to draft a letter to the town to declare that Eureka Hose Co. No. 1 is willing to explore the possibility of a partnership with the town in regard to the repurchase of Bertha, which Houghton bought from Eureka Hose for $4,500.
With that said, Antonucci said the membership would like to know how the town will acquire the funding to supplement Eureka’s money toward a repurchase when the opportunity comes, if the town has a secured structure to ensure the preservation of the antique fire apparatus, and what the town’s maintenance plan will be to keep Bertha, also known as Engine 1, in healthy condition.
“That’s some of the concerns of the membership,” said Antonucci.
“Can I ask you the same questions?” said Emerson. “Do you have a secured space if you get it back?”
“As of now, we do not,” said Antonucci. “We are in search of one.”
Antonucci said the Eureka membership does not expect the town to have the answers immediately because the questions are big.
Even if Eureka Hose was the sole entity looking at a repurchase, it would have the same issues outlined in the letter, he said.
Emerson and Antonucci, though, agreed that the process is now moving forward.
Also moving ahead is a plan on how to raise more money, as discussed at Eureka Hose’s July 21 meeting, said Antonucci.
“We are in the process of setting up two fund-raisers,” he said. “We have two people chairing those to move forward and try to get something started for Eureka Hose to acquire the funds for a repurchase if it was just on us.”
“What I am hearing is you would like to work with the town to get this thing back into Littleton?” said Emerson.
“Correct,” said Antonucci. “It’s still Eureka Hose’s intention to get it back.”
After Eureka took possession of Bertha nearly two decades ago, the truck deteriorated because the organization, running on a tight budget, couldn’t find enough money or talent in-house to complete the work, said Eureka members.
Resident Bruce Hadlock said the agreement between the town and Eureka Hose was that Bertha couldn’t be sold.
Hadlock said the town should hire an attorney to sue Eureka and get the truck back and make the organization pay the cost.
Antonucci said the organization’s agreement with the town is open to interpretation and did not specifically state that the truck can’t be sold.
“You are obligated to do the right thing and you didn’t,” said Hadlock.
“We think we have, “said Antonucci. “We have made better progress in getting that truck restored than we have since 2004 … We feel we are moving in the right direction.”
Emerson has said it would cost about $10,000 to get the truck, which has a new engine, parade-ready.
Houghton has said he plans to fully restore Bertha’s original 1931 condition.
Tony Ilacqua Jr. asked how much it could cost the town to buy Bertha after she is restored.
“Up to $250,000 if it’s fully refurbished,” said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
The idea is to get the truck conveyed from Eureka Hose to the town, which would then have the right of first refusal, said Gleason.
After Bertha is restored, Houghton intends to use the truck for himself for a while until he decides to sell it, said Emerson.
“We would love to see it come back,” said Antonucci. “His intention is for Littleton to have this back.”
But it will take money to maintain Bertha and keep her running, and if the town and Eureka Hose want to do it together, they need to begin the conversations, he said.
“We would like to work with you to get it back,” said Emerson. “I think that’s in the best interest of the town.”
