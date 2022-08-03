Board, Eureka Hose Mull Partnership To Repurchase Vintage Fire Engine
Former Littleton Fire Lt. Jimmy Duranty, pictured here in 2000 at a parade in St. Johnsbury driving “Bertha,” the 1931 LaFrance fire engine that had been owned by the town of Littleton for decades, is among those residents who would like to see the truck back in Littleton. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — In an effort to get back into town hands Littleton’s 1931 LaFrance fire engine that is now with a private owner and slated for restoration, the Select Board and the Eureka Hose Co. are exploring a possible partnership.

In May, Eureka Hose, a nonprofit made up of current and past Littleton firefighters, sold the truck known as Bertha to David Houghton, a truck restorer and former firefighter from Moultonborough who served as Littleton’s interim fire chief in the latter half of 2020.

