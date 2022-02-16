Board Finalizes $15.3M Budget Proposal; Principals On The Move

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board approved a proposed $15.3 million 2022-2023 operating budget following the school district budget hearing on Monday.
It represents a 3.7 percent spending increase over the previous year.
Cost drivers include $703,000 in spending increases, mostly due to hikes in wages, benefits and special education costs.
To protect taxpayers, the proposed budget would use $600,000 in surplus funds for tax relief.
The school board delivered more tax relief on Monday, amending the budget to fund three positions (two instructional assistants, one special education teacher) with federal COVID relief over the next two years. Those funds total $310,000, or $155,000 per year.
Based on current projections, the estimated 2022-23 local and state education tax rate would increase 60 cents, to $17.67 per $1,000 of valuation.
The annual school district meeting will take place on Saturday, March 12, following the conclusion of Town Meeting.
CO-CURRICULAR SPENDING
The school district will review co-curricular spending, to determine if sports programs are being properly funded.
Raising the issue, Vice-Chair John Rutherford asked about a projected $60,000 surplus in this year’s co-curricular budget.
Rutherford had heard that Woodsville High School’s sports programs lacked funds for uniforms and equipment.
Supporting that claim, WHS boys’ soccer coach Matt Taylor explained that he had invested more than $8,000 in his team, last year’s Division IV state runners-up.
“I bought the boys’ uniforms out of my pocket. The school lettered them and numbered them. And as far as the goals, I have $5,000 of my own money into it,” he said.
Most school board members expressed surprise.
Based on what he’s heard, Rutherford said it was an across-the-board issue for “several” of the high school sports programs. He suggested the matter be looked into.
“Not to slap anyone on the wrist for saving money,” he said, “[but] if we’re saving $60,000 out of co-curricular, and we’re having gaps in uniforms being replaced and so forth, maybe some of that money should be spent rather than saved. I think someone should audit what we spend, and look at the true needs.”
The school board expressed general support for a co-curricular spending review, and suggested it would be done by school administrators, specifically principals, athletic directors, and the SAU 23 central office.
NEW WHS PRINCIPAL WELCOMED
The school board on Monday welcomed incoming Woodsville High School principal Hayden Coon.
Coon will replace outgoing principal Eric Chase following the completion of the current academic year on July 1, 2022.
Addressing the school board, he said, “I’m really excited for this role.”
Raised in Williamstown, Vt., he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont in 2006 and his master’s from Johnson State College in 2008.
He began his career as a special educator at a Portland, Ore., alternative school.
Coon earned his second master’s degree (in special education) from Portland State University in 2011 and, shortly afterward, he returned to Vermont and taught match at Williamstown Middle School
He earned the Times Argus Best of the Best Middle/High School Teacher Award in 2016.
He has been the co-principal of PreK-8 Barre City Elementary and Middle School since 2018.
He lives in Wells River, Vt., and has strong Haverhill connections. His grandfather Irving and father William were both Woodsville High School graduates.
HCMS PRINCIPAL RESIGNS
The school board reluctantly accepted the resignation of first-year Haverhill Cooperative Middle School principal Jen Carbonneau.
Carbonneau had previously served as principal at Littleton High School from 2017 to 2021. She had been the overwhelming choice to lead HCMS out of 13 applicants last year. She will officially step down on June 30.
Prior to accepting Carbonneau’s resignation, board members Don LoCascio and Vice Chair John Rutherford asked her to reconsider.
Rutherford said news of the resignation had been upsetting, “I don’t cry often, but I was damn near about to shed a few tears.”
According to Superintendent Laurie Melanson, the job opening will be posted immediately and a new hiring committee will be formed in the coming months.
