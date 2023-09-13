Board Increases Welfare Budget Line Item To Cover Funerals

During Monday's Littleton Select Board meeting, the board took another look at the municipal welfare budget and increased the funeral line item and transferred $50,000 to a welfare budget that is still being burdened from demand. Left to right: Select Board members Carrie Gendreau, Linda MacNeil, and Roger Emerson, and Town Manager Jim Gleason. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — As the town struggles to keep its welfare budget in check because of high demand, it is adding more money to another component within the budget — funerals.
New Hampshire is one of the last states to require municipalities to provide welfare to citizens in need, and that assistance covers anything from money for rent to paying electricity bills.
In the welfare budget, though, is a line item for funerals.
During Monday’s Select Board meeting, the board approved a recommendation to increase the 2024 budget line from $750 per funeral to $1,000.
“We’ve been paying $750 for funerals for about 20 years now and it’s not helping the funeral homes to offset their costs,” said Ceil Stubbings, Littleton’s welfare director. “Other towns are now going to $1,000.”
Littleton typically has four funerals a year that need welfare assistance, and the request for the additional money would bring the line item up to $4,000, said Stubbings.
The board voted 3-0 to move the budget line from $750 to $1,000 per funeral to help the funeral parlors offset their costs.
They also voted to transfer the welfare expenditure fund.
“A couple of years ago, it was voted on to put $50,000 aside in the welfare fund if we need,” said Roger Emerson, chairman of the Select Board. “We’re there. We need it.”
Town Manager Jim Gleason gave a 2023 budget update, year to date through Aug. 31, and painted an overall rosier picture than the welfare budget.
“There are just two departments that are over budget,” said Gleason. “The one I’ve been highlighting for most of the year is streetlights. We just missed the mark. We increased that by 37 percent, but the rate ended up being about 50 percent. That line item will be adjusted in the new 2024 budget proposal. The second line item that we’ve been hit heavy on this year, and you’ve just replenished with that transfer, has been the welfare. Take those two out and the overall general fund and departments should be at 33.3 percent or better. We’re currently 3 percent under budget as of Aug. 31, 2023.”
