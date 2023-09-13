Board Increases Welfare Budget Line Item To Cover Funerals
Buy Now

During Monday's Littleton Select Board meeting, the board took another look at the municipal welfare budget and increased the funeral line item and transferred $50,000 to a welfare budget that is still being burdened from demand. Left to right: Select Board members Carrie Gendreau, Linda MacNeil, and Roger Emerson, and Town Manager Jim Gleason. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As the town struggles to keep its welfare budget in check because of high demand, it is adding more money to another component within the budget — funerals.

New Hampshire is one of the last states to require municipalities to provide welfare to citizens in need, and that assistance covers anything from money for rent to paying electricity bills.

0
0
1
0
0

Load comments