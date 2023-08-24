Board Keeps Focus On Loss Of Timber Tax Revenue
Pittsburg selectmen are still looking at options following the loss of timber tax revenue from a private 146,000-acre tract in the Connecticut Lakes Headwaters Working Forest that was recently purchased by a company that plans to stop logging and keep all trees to use as sales of carbon credits. (Contributed image)

Facing a significant loss of timber tax revenue, as well as impacts to local jobs and the economy and the town tax rate, selectmen from Pittsburg on Tuesday decided to hold off on making contingency plans until they first speak with the new owner of a private 146,000-acre tract within the Connecticut Lakes Headwaters Working Forest.

For years, the land had been logged sustainably and had recently generated about $175,000 in revenue for Pittsburg, a figure that makes up almost 10 percent of its municipal budget.

