Board Keeps Focus On Loss Of Timber Tax Revenue

Facing a significant loss of timber tax revenue, as well as impacts to local jobs and the economy and the town tax rate, selectmen from Pittsburg on Tuesday decided to hold off on making contingency plans until they first speak with the new owner of a private 146,000-acre tract within the Connecticut Lakes Headwaters Working Forest.
For years, the land had been logged sustainably and had recently generated about $175,000 in revenue for Pittsburg, a figure that makes up almost 10 percent of its municipal budget.
The reduction in revenue could mean a higher municipal tax rate, and the halt in logging would impact loggers, truck drivers, foresters, and others in supporting industries.
The most recent owner of the land was The Forestland Group, which had maintained a mix of selling carbon credits and selling timber and which in 2022 merged with Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co., which is part of Anew Climate.
According to Anew’s website, the company marks a first in the U.S. timber industry and is the largest private forestland owner that is focused entirely on climate change mitigation.
Bluesource’s plan right now is to use the land to sell carbon credits, which means trees are being left to grow and none being logged to be sold as timber.
A carbon credit is a credit made to offset carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions elsewhere to reduce the overall amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and eventually reach net-zero emissions or carbon-neutral goals.
On Aug. 8, Pittsburg selectmen held a community meeting with elected officials from across Coos County. The gathering drew dozens of residents.
The next step is to invite Shawn Hagan, a representative of Bluesource, to a selectmen’s meeting to determine exactly what the company’s business strategy will be, Pittsburg Selectman Steve Ellis said at Tuesday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting.
“There’s a lot of moving parts right now with the loss of the timber tax, at a corporate level, at a town level, at a business level,” he said.
The office of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, is aware of the issue and is writing letters to those involved, said Ellis.
“I think at this point, until we get Shawn in here to say exactly what are their intentions with that property, there’s really no strategy we can employ to mitigate the loss of timber tax,” he said. “I think it’s wait until Shawn comes in.”
The other board members agreed and said the town can’t make plans without knowing what it’s making plans for.
“But there’s a lot of activity going on, which is good,” said Ellis.
The Connecticut Lakes Headwaters Citizens Committee meets in late September.
It was undetermined if Bluesource, whose representatives could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, intends to exclusively sell carbon credits on the carbon market indefinitely or if it will implement any scale of logging in the future.
During the Aug. 8 meeting, Maggie Machinist, a forester with the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, said a stewardship plan on the property is reviewed yearly by the state and her division has requested that the New Hampshire Department of Justice review the easement to determine current compliance.
The easement was sold to the state in 2003 and does not reference carbon credits.
In the early 2000s, after decades of being logged for the paper mill industry, the forest was put into a public-private partnership to create a mixed-use forest use that allows logging, conservation, and recreation.
