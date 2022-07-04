BARNET — Several town organizations have reached out to the select board, asking for a portion of the $470,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the town received.
The McIndoes Academy board sent a letter outlining a desire to replace the roof of the historic building, seeking assistance with the costs of the project. Another request from the McIndoes Fire District also has been received to replace the roof of the water system.
A request from NEK Broadband was turned down, with the board agreeing there are still questions about the project before agreeing to the proposal.
“We did indeed decide not to use ARPA funds for the NEKBB project for this deadline. A lot of uncertainty there for timelines and some big questions have come up that don’t quite seem to be answerable at the moment,” said Ford.
In the minutes of the June 13 meeting of the board, it’s noted that ARPA coordinator Annie McLean (of Northeastern Vermont Development Association/NVDA) recommended that the select board direct ARPA funds to address infrastructure, safety and other municipal necessities before considering the requests from other organizations.
Selectman Ben Gates recommended the board set a percentage of the funds that will be available for other organizations. Those applying for funds will be required to send a letter/application to the town to be considered for funds by Sept. 12.
It was decided that 10 percent be set aside to support other organizations.
Ford said, “We are taking 10 percent of the total funds and dedicating them to organizations in Barnet and/or that act for the good of the Barnet Community and will distribute that to the organizations that apply by Sept. 12, assuming they fit the criteria. Much of the ARPA money will go to larger infrastructure projects in Barnet.”
In its letter to the select board sent in late April, trustees of the McIndoes Academy Community Center wrote that they continue to work to re-invigorate the stately historic building and put it to good use for citizens.
“As a first step in the building renovation process, the Trustees are evaluating the replacement of the Academy roof,” the letter stated. “To date, $50,000 has been awarded by the Freeman Foundation, through the Preservation Trust of Vermont, toward the Academy roof project that will replace an aging and leaky roof and repair a modest amount of water damage.”
The letter asks for $35,000 of the town’s ARPA allocation.
The trustees’ letter stated, “As shared by Alison Low, senior planner at Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA), ‘We are especially supportive of this project (McIndoes Falls Academy Community Center) because it furthers multiple goals of our Regional Plan for the Northeast Kingdom, including:
• Assist communities to preserve and maintain historic downtowns, village centers, buildings, and rural and scenic landscapes.
• Rehabilitate and re-use significant cultural, architectural, and historic sites, and community facilities, whenever feasible.
• Promote local traditions, skills, crafts and the performing arts within the region.
• Utilize federal, state, and local programs for developing or preserving local cultural and historic assets.
• Support local cultural resource initiatives to revitalize communities and downtowns.’”
