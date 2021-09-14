LITTLETON — For decades, the town offices were tucked away in the Littleton Opera House
That changed when the opera house was condemned in August 2005 because of safety and structural deficiencies.
By the time the opera house underwent the needed renovations, the municipal offices had relocated to the upper floor of the Bank of New Hampshire, where they have remained at a current annual cost of $8,100 in rent.
Those days, though, are nearing an end.
A recent jump in rent — from $8,100 to $43,130 a year — has put selectmen on the search for options.
“This is a 432 percent increase,” Selectman Milton Bratz said during Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting.
One option includes the possibility of leasing space in or purchasing for a new town office the former Family Dollar store building at 252 Meadow Street.
In the early 2000s, the Board of Selectmen made a promise that the town offices would be moved back to the opera house, said Bratz.
“We can’t go back,” he said. “The parking facilities aren’t appropriate. The building really isn’t appropriate for the size of this town operation now as it was back then. And the other thing we’ve learned over the years is that anything that one group of selectmen agree to, the next group can undo, unless it becomes part of a state law … There was that promise made, but in point of fact we would not be able to go back I don’t think.”
The lease between the town and the Bank of New Hampshire was given a close look by Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason soon after he became manager in April.
The most recent lease agreement was signed in 2018.
“What we discovered is they thought we were under a lease until 2023,” said Gleason. “It turned out we were actually on a month-to-month or year-to-year. It opened a window for them to be able to go back. They promised me a lease back in May. We finally got it, a week or so ago. I’ve sent it on to [town legal counsel] Walter Mitchell.”
In addition to the commercial rate of $43,140 annually (or $3,595 a month), Gleason said the bank’s proposed lease raises other concerns that include a five-year commitment by the town, a stipulation that the town pay 100 percent of repairs and maintenance, and a 20-percent lease discount (reducing the annual rent to $34,512) only if the town does all of its banking with the Bank of New Hampshire.
The proposed lease also has no language about termination, and by the way, it’s written the town might have to pay the bank for the balance of the lease if it moves its offices before the expiration date, said Gleason.
“I have issues with the maintenance, I have issues with the length of it, and the fact that they are trying to tie us so the town, in theory, couldn’t do business with anyone else,” said Gleason.
“That’s not acceptable,” said Bratz.
Gleason said the lease discussion had begun with representatives of the bank, but when he received the proposed lease it wasn’t from them but from an attorney.
“This is not on the agenda tonight to vote to approve because I think we need to have a discussion,” he said. “It’s very one-sided, and I think there are some legal issues for what they’re trying to tie the town to … If we hold our accounts with the institution in the aggregate and we basically do all of our banking with the bank, they’ll give a 20-percent discount. I would check with Walter Mitchell, but I think there are some legal issues there because if we were to finance or lease something and a bank had a better interest rate than the Bank of New Hampshire, this would tie us to the Bank of New Hampshire, which would not be in the citizens’ best interest. While we might get a better lease upfront, it might end up costing the citizens on a significant finance item, to give you an example, the fire truck.”
Gleason has budgeted $43,140 in the event it’s needed and is proposing a shorter lease with the Bank of New Hampshire.
“I think it would be in our best interest to go with a two-year lease with an option to renew for an additional two years with six months notice,” he said. “That way, it gives us time to determine whether it’s Family Dollar or whether it’s another site.
Gleason said, “Are we over a barrel? Yes. We don’t have somewhere to go today, but at the same time do we need to necessarily tie into a five-year commitment, at least if there’s an opportunity to look at some options?”
In the meantime, Gleason said the attorneys for the lease need to work out an opt-out clause with certain notification between the town and Bank of New Hampshire and make a change to the maintenance language.
“Usually, you have a dollar figure that the tenant takes care of repairs up to a certain amount and anything over that, especially when it comes to structural and mechanical, is the landlord’s responsibility,” he said.
The town has always paid the bank in full and gave the Bank of New Hampshire $8,100 in June 2021 to continue leasing the space until June 30, 2022.
“Our attorney said we probably have legal argument since they took the check and cashed it,” said Gleason. “We paid. Their attorney answered back and said ‘we would be more than happy to apply it towards your rent.’ That was the initial response back.”
“The other fact is they have no one watching their leases,” said Bratz. “It’s their responsibility to notify the lessee when there’s going to be a new lease. This was five years ago, and they never did.
“We notified them,” said Gleason.
The bank initially sought to have the cost increase begin in September, but then changed it to January, said Gleason.
That gives the town time to offer a counter-lease agreement and study options, he said.
The former Family Dollar building is owned by the Beverly, Mass.-based CGS&M Littleton LLC, whose manager is Clifford L. Rucker.
Built in 2013 on a 1.3-acre lot, it has been standing vacant for several years and is being offered for lease or rent.
It carries an asking sales price of $799,000 and features a little north of 8,200 square feet, versus 4,200 square feet in the current town office space.
“We’ve run out of space up there, so this would give us plenty of growth,” said Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Select Board.
Town tax collector Amy Gonthier and town planning and zoning coordinator Joanna Ray took some time to draw up an interior design layout of where each town office could go in the old Family Dollar building, said Gleason.
Renting with the Bank of New Hampshire for 10 years would cost the town more than $400,000, which is half the asking price for the Family Dollar building, said Gleason, who told selectmen he will calculate monthly mortgage payments.
“It’s a good option,” said Bratz.
The town currently pays $35,000 a year to the Littleton Community House, where it holds its selectmen’s meetings, which could be held at a new town office, said Gleason.
That payment and the payment through a lease for rented space could instead be put toward a mortgage payment on a building that the town would own, and, after the mortgage is paid off, would only be responsible for utilities and regular maintenance, he said.
“I’m just giving you some facts and you guys make a decision at the end,” he said. “There are revenue areas that if dedicated to a building could potentially work within your current constraints of what would be budgeted on a lease …”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.