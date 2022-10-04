For those needing food, the Little Free Pantry in Bethlehem has been available for residents for nearly a year.
As the Select Board looks to make the 24/7 pantry, a small shed behind town hall, more accessible by adding a ramp for those who need it, board members are dealing with another issue — someone has been clearing it out under the cover of darkness.
“There’s been a lot of emptying of the pantry, people in the middle of the night going in and filling up truckloads of stuff, which is always a possible risk,” Select Board member April Hibberd, who was instrumental in adding the free pantry that comes in addition to the town’s food pantry inside the town hall, said during Monday’s board meeting.
Between the current accessibility issue for some residents and the occasional clearing out, she recommended that the pantry be locked at night.
While there is a camera at the pantry, Hibberd said it is not a crime for someone to take food, no matter how much.
Select Board member Ayla Queiroga agreed about locking the shed at night, and said the town could set standard hours and tell anyone who needs items outside of those hours to reach out to the town to work something out.
“We always try to make sure whoever needs something gets it,” said Hibberd.
The issue then becomes who is going to lock it at night, she said.
While Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville said officers could lock up, there might be some nights when they are busy with calls and locking up might get missed here and there, said Hibberd.
She suggested a sign with posted hours and a possible closing time at 10 p.m.
Not all members of the Select Board agreed.
“I have a concern, “said board member Veronica Morris. “I feel that locking it runs contrary to the purpose of the free pantry. Part of the point is if you get off of work at 2 o’clock in the morning, if you work in a restaurant and you realize you don’t have any cereal for the morning, you could stop off there and pick some up. That was part of the point, that it was accessible in very broad hours and very broad ways. While I understand there are people who are clearing out huge piles of food, we are talking about food. If it’s any of the stuff that’s coming out of the food pantry [in town hall], it was up the rafters in there, too. It’s food. We want people to take food.”
“If you have the person who needs a box of cereal in the morning, if somebody comes first and empties it, they’re not going to get their cereal,” said Hibberd.
That population would go without, said Hibberd, who asked that until the shed is accessible to all with a ramp that the pantry have set hours.
Morris said the accessibility issue is different, and she’s still not keen on locking the pantry.
“On Thursday, I dropped off a bunch of cleaning supplies and I noticed that it was pretty empty,” she said. “But it didn’t stop me from dropping off stuff I thought would be helpful anyway.”
The point of a free pantry is so people can access it without voicing who they are, said Queiroga.
“I wonder if there’s some communication we can try to get out to them,” she said. “To me, I feel like there’s a better case for them using the actual food pantry than clearing out the free pantry. I’m wondering if there’s another way that we can remind the public of the availability of the food pantry as well.”
That path could give someone a sustainable source of food if in fact, they need to clear out the free pantry, she said.
Selectman Chris Jensen asked if the clearing out was a one-time event.
“I think there were at least two,” said Hibberd.
Hibberd said she doesn’t know how many people the police have identified, but she does know that somebody who has been volunteering at the pantry on a weekly basis found it completely cleared just a few days ago.
“And who knows how many people are in and out of there,” she said.
To Jensen’s follow-up question, she said she doesn’t know if it was the same person in each instance, but that doesn’t matter because it’s not a criminal offense.
“There’s no rule as to how much you can take,” said Hibberd.
Jensen suggested that if the clearing out is not going to occur regularly, locking the pantry might be premature.
Queiroga agreed, and suggested that the board wait for a few weeks to see what happens.
Beside the food pantry is the textile recovery bin, which the Select Board approved in the summer of 2021 to divert used clothing from going to landfills and to instead give it to families in need or recycle the material for its next life.
For that effort, the town partnered with Apparel Impact, which is owned by Joe Whitten, of Bedford.
“I was unaware of a problem with the textile bin until last night,” said Nancy Strand, who helped lead that effort as a member of the town transfer station committee.
She called Whitten and asked if theft of clothes is happening at other Apparel Impact bins in New Hampshire.
“He said it’s pretty rare, but it has happened,” said Strand. “He said he got a call from our police chief a month ago saying that they had found somebody stealing clothes from the bin and wanted to know if he had permission to arrest them and Joe said yes and he never heard anything after that.”
To clarify, what is meant by stealing clothes is someone has been going into the bin and taking lots of clothes and selling them to thrift shops, and it’s not a matter if they need the clothes, said Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain.
To remedy the problem and prevent people from pinching the clothes, Strand said Whitten has ordered two lever bins for Bethlehem that will replace the larger clothes bin.
She also suggested that a motion sensor light be installed in the clothes bin area, which is dark at night.
Hibberd said the lights are coming.
“[Whitten] confirmed what we thought, that this bin is the most used bin anywhere up here,” said Strand. “I hate to get rid of it. It’s in a good spot.”
