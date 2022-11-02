Board Mulls Registry Ordinance For Rental Properties

Taking up the discussion of short-term rental properties, members of the Bethlehem Select Board offered some split views but did reach a consensus about supporting an ordinance that requires owners of rental properties, even long-term rentals, to register and provide contact information.
During an STR work session on Monday, Select Board member April Hibberd said she will confirm with the New Hampshire Municipal Association (NHMA) that short-term rentals must be an allowed use under a town’s zoning ordinance.
Bethlehem’s ordinance currently does not include short-term rentals, such as those found through Airbnb and Vrbo, as an allowed use.
Board members cited the recent STR ordinance in Franconia, which requires property owners by April 1 of each year to register and levies fines for unregistered properties and gives the town the right to revoke an STR permit for any property that becomes a nuisance.
“I think the intention is to put something in place, some kind of ordinance, more so we have the ability to know who to contact,” said Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain. “This way, you have people registered with a small fee and then you know who the contacts are and there’s some standardization.”
If it becomes an ordinance in Bethlehem, there have to be public hearings and there will be plenty of time for public input, he said.
“I recognize there are a couple of folks who live directly next door to a rental property that is a nightmare for whatever reason,” said Select Board member Veronica Morris. “But there’s also more than a couple of people living next to long-term rental properties that are nightmares for whatever reason. And we have the same problem, we’re having a hard time tracking down points of contact.”
If a property is owned by an LLC, it can be difficult to find a contact person if there’s a problem, said.
Being able to reach someone would make it easier for both renters and emergency personnel, said Morris.
Although one town is assessing all short-term rental properties as commercial properties because the IRS recognizes them as commercial, and while some towns are putting out strong STR regulations, Hibberd said she is not suggesting that and is looking at finding a middle ground.
“I was impressed with Franconia,” said Selectman Chris Jensen. “They had a committee that looked at it and studied it for a while … It struck me as a fairly clever approach to try to protect residents and people who live next door … And it doesn’t strike me as an intrusive or overbearing thing. I don’t know why we would reinvent the wheel.”
The sticking point Caplain said he saw were annual safety inspections for Franconia STRs, which Bethlehem would not have the capacity for.
As for contact information, while an owner might not physically live in the state, a local point of contact can be included in a registry, said Select Board member Ayla Quieroga.
Quieroga said she has an issue, though, with segregating out STRs.
“From my knowledge, a lot of our calls and issues are not with short-term rentals, they’re actually with long-term rentals,” she said. “I have a problem with us saying we’re going to take this one group of people and saying you have to register and you have to pay this fee … We’re not requiring other people in town to abide by those same rules. Really, we have an issue with long-term properties here. I’d want to make this more broad to not exclude one type of people if we do it.”
The town has had issues and complaints with STRs, said Hibberd.
For making rules, rental property owners could also state if they allow renters to have campfires or shoot off fireworks (state law prohibits fireworks unless there is landowner permission), said Morris.
If there’s a complaint about things like fireworks, police can look at a list to see if they’re allowed and the property contact can be called if there’s a problem, she said.
Jensen said the town could begin with STRs and go from there.
“My thought is it’s an insurance policy,” he said. “If you have short-term rentals and don’t have any problems, it shouldn’t affect you at all, other than there’s contact information available. If, on the other hand, you’re a resident and you’re scared to death that somebody next to you is going to turn their place into a short-term rental, this is your guarantee that there’s somebody who’s trying to watch out for you … You have some contact to let you know if in fact your renters are not behaving as they’re supposed to … What it does is protect residents from somebody that is problematic.”
There have been people concerned about their school-age children trying to sleep when there was noise coming from nearby rental properties, and fireworks have been a big issue, said Hibberd.
“I’d like to loop in both short-term and long-term, have a contact and who’s responsible, and attack it from that perspective,” said Caplain.
The town will also have to address STRs in its zoning ordinance, said Hibberd.
The NHMA has recommended that all towns put STRs in their zoning ordinance, if they’re not already there, and make them a permitted use, said Hibberd.
“They have to be permitted before we make rules for them,” she said.
Board members agreed to pursue drafting an ordinance with rules while preparing a warrant article to address the zoning issue, and have both ready at the same time and the zoning proposal ready by the town meeting vote.
Quieroga said she supports registrations and contact information for all rental properties in town, but does not support inspections of properties if the vast majority result in no complaints.
With an STR registration essentially being a license, Jensen asked if that allows the town to pull a license for chronic offenders.
“I would think so,” said Caplain. “That’s the intent. Fine them and say if you don’t register, you can’t do a rental.”
Complaints would also result in fines, he said.
“If we do it that way, expanding it to cover more than short-term rentals is a smart way to do it,” said Jensen.
