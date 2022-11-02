Board Mulls Registry Ordinance For Rental Properties
Taking up the discussion of short-term rental properties, members of the Bethlehem Select Board offered some split views but did reach a consensus about supporting an ordinance that requires owners of rental properties, even long-term rentals, to register and provide contact information.

During an STR work session on Monday, Select Board member April Hibberd said she will confirm with the New Hampshire Municipal Association (NHMA) that short-term rentals must be an allowed use under a town’s zoning ordinance.

