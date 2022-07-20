Board OKs Plan To Convert Nursing Home To House, Educate Ukrainians

DERBY — The Development Review Board approved a plan to make the former Derby Green Nursing Home a place to house and educate Ukrainians driven from their country by war.
The vote by the board on Monday was unanimous to allow Scott and Theresa Cianciolo to convert the former nursing home into the Agape House Of Mercy, a residential facility where about 28 people from Ukraine would be housed.
Derby Green Nursing Home closed in early 2020 after 36 years of operation. It was a 23-bed skilled nursing care facility. The decision to close was based on financial pressures and the difficulty of staffing the facility.
The owner of the property, North Country Hospital then put it on the market, and the Cianciolos intend to close on the property purchase on Friday. The main building was built in 1840 with an extension added in the 1980s. It sits on 8.5 acres.
Representing Agape Ministries Inc., the Cianciolos say they have no plans to change the exterior of the former nursing home. They asked the Derby DRB for approval to convert the use of the property into a facility that will serve as a residential, vocational, educational and cultural center, as well as a bilingual church.
“The intent is to house displaced Ukrainians, integrate them into our society, and have a small church,” notes the unapproved minutes from the meeting.
The Cianciolos had the support of the hospital’s CEO to pursue municipal permits. Last month, NCH President and CEO Brian Nall sent a letter to the Derby Administrator Bob Kelly authorizing the Cianciolos to apply for permits related to their intended use of the property. The Cianciolos are purchasing the property for $750,000.
“It’s worth more than that,” said Scott Cianciolo. “It’s in really good shape, and it’s perfect for what we need.”
He said the process with the DRB was very smooth, which he credits in part to the preparation he and Theresa put into the application process.
“We had all our ducks in a row,” he said, “and we came (to the meeting on Monday) prepared to speak.”
The meeting and its result was further evidence, Scott Cianciolo said, that the community supports the mission of the Agape House Of Mercy.
“It seems like the town wants this, and I think we all as a community really need it,” he said.
Reading about the turmoil in Ukraine or viewing it through media is one thing, but being in a position to do something much more tangible locally - like providing a home and a future for Ukrainian people forced to leave in the face or war with Russia - is something local people seem to appreciate, said Scott Cianciolo.
“When people are looking for an opportunity to give, it benefits the community and culture,” he said. “It gives them an opportunity to be able to give to people who are truly in need; people who have been forced to leave their homeland.”
A total of 28 displaced Ukrainians are expected to find a home at Agape House Of Mercy. The first 8, mother, father and their six children, have been here for three weeks and are staying with the Cianciolos in their Irasburg home.
That family comes from a village near the city of Zaporizhia that fell to Russian occupation. The family tried unsuccessfully three times to get out, said Scott Cianciolo, before finally finding a way on the fourth try.
Scott Cianciolo said he’s eager to welcome the additional Ukrainians and have them in their new home soon. With the DRB approval and the property closing, he said he expects things to progress quickly toward occupancy.
Some necessary interior work is expected to begin by the end of the month. Seven showers will be installed. Washer and dryers will be added, and modifications will be done to the kitchen.
Private donations and significant help from Ocean State Job Lot has brought in the furniture needed. He’s said the support has been tremendous.
The Ukrainians who make their home in the Agape House will have a present home and prospects for a bright future, according to the plan.
“The goal is to get them integrated into society in about a year,” notes the minutes from the DRB. “They will arrive with 2-year visas and work toward gaining permanent citizenship.”
The minutes note no statements of opposition to the plan from board members or members of the public, but one resident, Howard Birchard, pointed out the loss of tax revenue as the facility is run by the Agape Ministries non-profit, which is tax exempt.
