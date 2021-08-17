The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) board is recommending that its five district boards, which oversee seven area schools, adopt a transgender and gender nonconforming student policy recommended by the Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA).
The board’s recommendation passed by a vote of seven to three in a regular meeting held in-person at Peacham School and on Zoom on Monday evening.
“As a practical matter, to my knowledge, the schools procedurally are in compliance with what this policy says already,” CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker told the SU board. “In terms of acknowledging the rights of students to state their own gender identity and […] if the student wants to be known by a different name, we honor that and respect that and manage that in our school records. There’s been very little problem around that.”
“We’ve been doing a lot of education over the past several years with the students and with the faculty around the complexity of this issue,” he added. “It is complex and I don’t fully understand it myself, I don’t have all the language down and I make mistakes.”
Tucker told board members that he thought it would be good to have the policy in place to back up practices already followed in the schools. CCSU oversees Barnet, Waterford, Walden, Peacham, Danville, Cabot and Twinfield Schools.
“This is largely an adult issue — the kids get this already, our kids are so far ahead of us old people, us grownups, in this area,” he said, noting that he does not know of instances of bullying on the issue.
“The students support their classmates,” Tucker said. “A lot of these kids have been together for several years in school and know each other well before a particular student starts to acknowledge difference and starts to do some kind of transition, in whatever form that takes, and the kids support them.”
Lynette Farnham of Walden, James Hemond of Waterford and Bruce Melendy of Danville voted against the policy’s recommendation.
“While I think it’s great that we’re already in compliance with honoring with the names and the pronouns, I am concerned, as a parent, with commingled facilities,” said Farnham, explaining that she and students she has talked with are bothered by the idea of transgender students using multi-stall single-gender bathrooms that do not match their birth gender or attending overnight gender-separated field trips with their preferred gender group.
Sam McLeod, principal of Peacham Elementary School, said that the issue was at play in school.
“For the classroom that it currently affects, that classroom has a single-use bathroom,” he said. “So, for now, it’s covered, but it will have to be further explored moving forward as that child ages and progresses.”
Tucker said that he did not mean to suggest any of the issues raised by the policy were easy.
“I don’t have any answers for all the what-ifs,” he said. “I think the point of the policy is to give some support for our practices and some further direction to the schools on the things we need to work through in terms of procedure. […] The district boards can and should have a healthy discussion about what makes sense at the district board level.”
The motion passed by the SU board on Monday evening means that the policy will go to all five district boards (Barnet, Waterford and Walden are overseen by the Caledonia Cooperative School District board) for consideration and ratification.
The model policy can be found at the VSBA’s website at vtvsba.org/copy-of-model-policy-manual under “Recommended Policies.”
Other CCSU Business
The Supervisory Union board also discussed and tackled a host of other issues and topics at their regular meeting, including masking policies for the upcoming school year and training for board members.
At the request of board chair Patrick Healy of Twinfield, board members engaged in a brief discussion about sharing information about what individual schools are doing and ways they could work together to increase opportunities for students or reduce taxpayer costs.
“I just want people to start thinking a little bit bigger than their own school because we are one SU right now and expenses are not going down,” said Healy.
“I guess what I want to do is break down the silos that we each have,” he added. “It’s not like it’s my business what Danville is doing, but let’s just be aware of what they’re doing.”
Board members made clear that while they were interested in discussions on sharing resources and other ways to collaborate, they did not want to fundamentally change the structure of the supervisory union, which has been in place since 2019, or its schools.
The board also decided that they would expend $1000 to get the VSBA to run the evaluation of Superintendent Tucker instead of trying to take the process on themselves.
“I think it’s only respectful to Mark [Tucker] that we do a good, organized process,” said Mark Clough, vice chair of the CCSU board and Peacham resident.
