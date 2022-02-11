The vast majority of the special Waterford select board meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, was spent talking through a wide variety of citizens’ concerns — the agenda item for which was added after its absence was pointed out by longtime meeting attendee and public servant Kevin Gillander.
In fact, a full hour and forty minutes were spent discussing residents’ concerns with the way the select board has handled its appointments — and non-reappointments — of town officials.
In the end, it was decided that those agenda items — confirming the appointment of Interim Town Treasurer Heather Gonyaw, re-appointing Interim Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti, appointing an interim select board member and appointing a delinquent tax collector — would be re-warned for the regular select board meeting to be held this coming Monday, Feb. 14. For the time being, Gonyaw (who began work on Feb. 1) and Benedetti (who began work on Feb. 8) are considered hired town employees.
One substantial agenda item, however, was at least partially resolved during the subsequent thirty minutes of the board meeting: the details for Waterford’s 2022 Town Meeting, now planned for Tuesday, April 5th, at 5 p.m.
It will be held in person at 5 p.m. at the Waterford School gym.
What Time Should Town Meeting Be?: The Perpetual Question
Waterford’s Town Meeting generally has been held at 9:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday in March. However, in an effort to increase participation, the select board and clerk sent out a survey to each registered voter in September 2019 to ask their preferred start time.
50.9% of the 338 returned surveys preferred an “evening” town meeting, while 38.2% preferred a “morning” time frame.
“Because the evening time got a majority of the votes, we initially favored a 7 p.m. start,” reads the 2019 select board report. “However, we were reminded that, [in 2020], the presidential primary is also on Town Meeting day and that it would be very difficult to close the polls, count the votes and conduct town meeting all at 7 p.m.”
Therefore, the board decided to schedule the 2020 Town Meeting at 9:30 a.m. and ask the voters there what time the next year’s meeting should begin. In 2020, around 70 people voted to move the time of the 2021 Town Meeting (which ended up being held by Australian ballot due to the ongoing pandemic) to 5 p.m.
The original motion was to have it at 6 p.m. That motion was amended to 5 p.m. by a 35-31 hand vote. The amended motion went to a ballot vote, which passed 52-18.
On Monday evening, Debbie Allard asked if 6 p.m. would be a better time, since some work until 5 or 5:30 p.m.
“I would hate to eliminate people just because they can’t get out of work on time,” she said.
Select board chair Fred Saar stated that, according to the survey, the preferred time was 5 p.m.
“I did a little bit of research,” Saar said. “We usually have 100-125 members when we have an in-person Town Meeting. When they did mail-in ballots they had 700 … no, I’m sorry, 325ish, 330ish. My numbers aren’t exact, I gotta go back and look.”
“When we voted at the fire station by Australian ballot, they had over 700 people vote,” he added. “So I’m going to make a motion that we do voting at the fire station by Australian ballot because it’s much more inclusive.”
According to the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, 836 Waterford voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 2020 general (presidential) election, when ballots were required to be sent out to every registered voter. During the 2021 Town Meeting — held by Australian ballot — 139 residents participated.
70 participated in the 2020 Town Meeting and 64 participated in the 2018 Town Meeting, both held in-person at 9:30 a.m.
Following Saar’s motion on Monday evening, lister Howard Remick spoke up.
“[Inclusiveness] was the whole reason of going at night,” he said. “People fought for it, that’s what we went for — this will be the first night meeting that we’ve ever had, so let’s just go with it.”
Meeting attendees pointed out that, at an in-person town meeting, candidates can be nominated from the floor and motions can be amended instead of a simple “yes or no” ballot.
“The state of Vermont’s got a law: if you want to go to Town Meeting, then your employer must give you the day off,” Remick said. “This has been my gripe from day one […] If you’re not willing to give your community one day a year to go to Town Meeting … I’ve been going since I was 17 years old. I’ve missed two. At the treat of being fired.”
After a pause, Saar said, “So, we’ve had a lot of discussion about inclusivity and getting everybody involved, but I’m getting the sense that you don’t want to do Australian ballots.”
Multiple people responded: “that’s correct.”
“Hmm,” replied Saar.
“I personally would like to be able to amend something,” said Kathy Goslant.
“If we did Australian ballot, there’s going to be something I don’t like there,” she added, to laughter from the audience.
“Besides you,” she said to Saar, to more chuckles.
“Fortunately, I won’t be on there,” replied Saar, to even louder laughter from the audience.
“We really need a Town Meeting,” said Bryant Flemming. “You don’t get nothin’ solved on a ballot.”
“Well, I make a motion that we do in-person voting at the town meeting,” said Saar.
Hodgdon seconded the motion, to applause from the audience.
Following the motion — which was not voted upon — possible locations were discussed. It was decided that the select board would consult with the Union Baptist Church and the school to see what was possible.
The draft agenda for the regular select board meeting to be held on Monday lists “Set location of the 2022 Town Meeting on April 5th at Waterford School.” The draft minutes from the Feb. 7 meeting note that the “Election of Officers must be Australian ballot,” which was not discussed at the meeting.
