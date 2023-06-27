Board Taps Brakes On Planting “Everyone Belongs” Sign On Town Property
As "Everyone Belongs" signs crop up on private properties and businesses in local towns, one proposal by a Bethlehem Select Board member to plant a sign at town hall drew some concerns that it might be construed as political in nature and have unintended consequences, prompting the board to table a vote and bring it back for a future discussion. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

In recent weeks, a growing number of “Everyone Belongs” signs have cropped up in local towns, planted on the lawns of residential properties and outside of some businesses.

On Monday, one member of the Bethlehem Select Board was going to ask for a board vote to put up a sign at town hall.

