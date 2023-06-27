Board Taps Brakes On Planting “Everyone Belongs” Sign On Town Property

In recent weeks, a growing number of “Everyone Belongs” signs have cropped up in local towns, planted on the lawns of residential properties and outside of some businesses.
On Monday, one member of the Bethlehem Select Board was going to ask for a board vote to put up a sign at town hall.
“You’ve seen them around town, you’ve seen the picture, it’s not political, and I thought since this is the building that services the public, it would be nice to put an inclusivity sign at town hall,” said board member Nancy Strand.
It was a proposal that resulted in a 20-minute discussion and led one board member to say what could be interpreted by some as a Pride flag on the sign (Pride flags represent the LGBTQ+ community) can be construed as political, and not all residents who would see it that way would be in favor of having the sign on municipal property.
Selectman Mike Bruno said when he saw that the topic would go to a board discussion, he first wanted to gather opinions from residents, some of whom he spoke with before Monday’s meeting.
“It is a sign that has a very open and agreeable message,” he said. “But the moment you have those colors of the rainbow on there, you do have a political position. You have those who are in favor of it and those who are not in favor of it. And this is also a municipal building … I’m not opposed to this sign, but I don’t believe it belongs on public property.”
The signs, paid for by residents, say “Live and Let Live/Everybody Belongs/Our Friends, Our Neighbors/North Country.”
Strand said that while the sign does have all the colors of the rainbow, it also has white, tan, brown, and black colors.
“It’s basically all colors with the message that it’s inclusive of everyone,” she said. “It doesn’t say Pride … This is not solely rainbow colors. This is all colors. This is everybody.”
While the wording of the message is clear, Bruno said the colors could give the appearance of supporting a particular cause.
Bruno said he knew when he spoke at Monday’s meeting that he would be in the minority and that if every resident in town voted on the sign, it would be a minority who would oppose the sign on town property.
“There’s still a segment of the population that will find that it should not be on public property,” he said. “It’s not the message. It’s something that could be considered political. It is definitely not apolitical and we’re asking to put it on municipal property.”
New resident Rich Southwell said he agrees that there could be a marketing issue with the sign because of the rainbow colors, and while the sign is a nice thought that he agrees with, he doesn’t know if the town needs to put up signs because everyone should feel welcome when they come to Bethlehem.
“We might be able to answer the question of whether it’s a political sign or not by who’s printing them,” he said.
Veronica Morris, chair of the board, said who paid for the signs is her question, too.
“As far as I know, there’s no organization behind it,” said former Bethlehem Selectman Chris Jensen.
It’s a handful of people who have been given donations and put ads in local newspapers, he said.
“There’s no political group behind it,” said Jensen. “It’s just a group of people who decided this is a nice thing to do.”
“I like that it sends the message everyone belongs,” said Select Board member April Hibberd. “That to me doesn’t look like Pride. It’s obviously inclusive of that.”
Supporting the sign, Morris said, “I’m also cognizant of the fact that Bethlehem, unlike some of the area towns, has a long history of welcoming communities that have been excluded or intentionally shunned by those area communities. Our longstanding relationship with the Hasidic community of New York is an example of that.”
The sign’s message seems to be in keeping with the town’s history and values going back 100 years, and if the sign is perceived in a particular political landscape, it’s one that’s consistent with Bethlehem’s values, she said.
Selectman Bruce Caplain said he’s in favor of it, and as much as he supports Pride Month (in June), he said the sign is much broader than that and is inclusive of everyone.
“I don’t think it’s political,” he said.
Strand said she latched onto the idea for a sign at town hall after someone asked her if she wanted one for her property.
She said living at the end of a dirt road is not the best location for a sign, and that’s when she thought of planting one at town hall.
“I like the message, but I see the colors and it makes me associate it with a movement and that’s the only thing I’m concerned about on public property,” said Bruno. “I know there’s people who will not be happy and we have to represent all of our town.”
But the fact that the sign proposal for town hall is coming from a board and not a particular group or advocacy organization with a point of view is a plus, said Morris.
Southwell said messages mean different things to different people and a slippery slope can result by putting up one sign.
“I can almost assure you that if there’s a vocal minority, it’s going to become a thing,” he said, adding that private homeowners and businesses can put up what they want, but when signs start going up on public property it opens a town up to more of those discussions.
Hibberd made the motion to put up the sign. Caplain seconded it.
Before the board could vote, though, Strand, reflecting on the discussion and on what some said could be unintended consequences, hit the pause button.
“This has given me a lot to think about, and I’m the one who brought it to the table,” she said.
The motion to put the sign at town hall was withdrawn and the topic tabled in a 5-0 board vote for a future discussion.
“It’s a great idea, but you made a lot of good points,” said Strand. “I don’t want to open up a can of worms.”
