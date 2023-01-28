Board Tries New Approach To Food Pantry After People Found Sleeping In it

A little more than a year ago, the Little Free Pantry, built by a local couple and donated to the town, opened in Bethlehem.
Larger than the free food pantries in neighboring towns, it is a shed that includes heat and a refrigerator, both of which are not common in the smaller pantries.
The mission is to provide 24/7 access for those in need.
But recent incidents of persons sleeping inside on more than one occasion, and possible drug use, put the Select Board at odds about what should be done — keep it open 24/7 or build an additional smaller structure stocked with food within reach that no one can enter and limit the larger shed to just daytime hours.
The issue went to a nearly hour-long discussion during Monday’s board meeting, with some board members saying that limited hours is not in the spirit of round-the-clock access for all.
“There are situations with the Little Free Pantry and there are hosted hours in the interim until we could talk about it,” said Select Board member April Hibberd, a catalyst in making the pantry a reality in town. “There’s been people sleeping in the pantry and the police have definitely raised concerns about people’s safety. Knowing what the purpose of this is for people to able to access it at any time when they need it, I think we all agree that is why we have it and it’s very important. But I think, on the other hand, the safety concerns need to be considered.”
In her research on little free pantries, Hibberd said most are shed-like structures that people cannot go into.
The only one she found that was a complete shed had doors that open and shelves and a refrigerator, but no one could enter it, said Hibberd.
She suggested building a smaller structure with shelving and a door with 24/7 access, similar to other pantries, and have limited hours on the larger shed.
In addition to people being found sleeping in the current shed, there have been instances of people stopping by in a pickup truck and emptying out the food, said Hibberd.
And then there’s been vandalism.
“People have gone in there and taken rice and thrown it in the pool,” she said. “There’s been things like that.”
“When we start focusing on the little weird stuff that’s bound to happen, like people throwing peas on the walkway or somebody throwing a couple of things in the pool, there’s a risk of not thinking about the fact that it’s a wonderful asset,” said Selectman Chris Jensen. “The Lefleurs built it and spent a lot of time and money building a really first-rate shed. The whole idea was somebody who may work late or a family that has a problem can go there at 10 or 11 o’clock at night and get something they need. Yeah, there may be issues where somebody takes a lot of stuff, and who knows if they need it or not? But I just wonder if we’re not overreacting.”
Hibberd said it was Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville who expressed safety concerns.
While full access to those who need the pantry is the goal, Hibberd said she thinks the town can eventually get there, but the pantry has to be safe as well and she would not like to see a child with a parent go inside to find someone sleeping or find someone dealing with drug addiction.
Supporting 24/7 access is Select Board member Veronica Morris, who, citing a study, found that free pantries are meeting people’s needs because they are accessible at all hours.
“It’s providing 5 to 25 percent of their food needs at any given time,” she said. “When you have people cleaning it out, what if they have four or five kids? Fundamentally, this is a form of mutual aid, doing what everybody in small towns has done all their lives, which is take care of their own.”
It takes an act of trust that when people go in there it’s safe, and vandalism erodes that trust, said Morris.
“But this isn’t unique to the food pantry,” said Morris. “We have story walk at the library that keeps being vandalized. There have been problems at Bretzfelder. This is a constant issue of people being miscreants for whatever reason and solving that problem is not something we are in a capacity to do tonight. I ask that we don’t respond by basically just giving in.”
Restricting access will prevent someone from meeting a need, said Morris.
“We’re not talking about closing the Little Free Pantry, we’re talking about having set hours and the outside container would be 24 hours because nobody can go into the smaller,” said Hibberd.
Quieroga suggested reconfiguring the current pantry so no one can sleep in it.
Jensen suggested having police, who are stationed about 100 feet away, check on it a few times each night.
Others suggested replacing the door with a full glass door, adding more lighting, and installing a camera so those outside can see if anyone is inside.
Board members also discussed having signage to direct homeless residents to shelters.
“The individuals sleeping in the pantry are individuals known to us and they’ve been offered shelter and that is not what they’re looking for,” said town welfare administrator Dawn Ferringo. “They are also using and they are using in the pantry. That brings a different element to it. If a mom and a child goes in there in the morning for food and they find someone who decides to sleep in the pantry and maybe decide to use drugs in the pantry and accidentally overdoses in the pantry that is a whole other experience for a mom or a child or an elderly person coming in the morning for food.”
Ferringo suggested locking the pantry just for night time hours, perhaps from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and welcoming everyone back during the day.
Attending Monday’s meeting remotely were Bob and Estelle LaFleur, who had the shed built and donated it.
When they conceived of the project, the thought was it would be taken over by the town and further input from them would be moot, said Bob LaFleur.
“Had we envisioned something like what’s happening right now, we probably would have reconsidered,” he said. “The whole purpose of this shed … is 24/7 availability for everyone. I appreciate the goodwill, but it seems that government in and of itself just has a knack of trying to overanalayze or see a problem where maybe there really isn’t one. I understand no one wants to walk in on someone maybe shooting up drugs or sleeping or being startled by someone … Why don’t we educate the people who need and use this pantry to let them know there have been a couple of incidents.”
Notices can be put on the pantry itself and on social media so pantry visitors are aware of the incidents and can adjust their behavior and perhaps go in with a friend or at different hour, said LaFleur.
“I’m begging you, please don’t change the big picture of the Little Free Pantry movement,” he said. “The 24/7 is important, the refrigerator is important. It gives everyone the chance to use it to its fullest potential. Think about educating them and allowing them to make their own decisions.”
Hibberd said drug use at the pantry is a liability for the town and asked what if a child goes in there on his or her way home from school.
Morris said she would rather have someone sleep inside the pantry than freeze to death outside.
Town Administrator Mary Moritz said DeMoranville’s recommendation was that hours be set at the pantry, a recommendation that began months ago when the pantry was emptied of food and when a resident called the town about being uncomfortable with the situation at the pantry.
While Morris suggested that any added signage include information where residents in need, such as those needing shelter, can get help and resources, other board members suggested simpler signage that states no loitering during nighttime hours, which police could enforce.
Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said he likes the idea of adding signage stating no loitering between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and advising police to take notice.
Bethlehem police are kind to homeless persons and will ensure that they are taken care of, said Hibberd.
“The nice thing about this compromise is the food pantry would stay open,” said Moritz.
Caplain made a motion to have Ferringo work with Moritz to develop a succinct sign and explore which information and resources can be posted inside.
Voting in favor were Caplain, Jensen, and Hibberd, and Select Board member Ayla Quieroga. Voting against was Morris.
Quieroga suggested that the board can take up the issue in a month to determine how the approach is working.
