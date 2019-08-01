Peacham Pond is again running a Public Access Greeter Program at the boat access. A grant of $2,869 was awarded to Peacham for the second year to help fund the program. The Town of Peacham and the Peacham Pond Association also contributed $500 each to cover the program costs.
The Public Access Greeter Program educates boaters about the risks of invasive species in waterways. Currently, the most worrisome invasives are Eurasian Milfoil, Zebra/Quagga Mussels, Water Chestnut, and Starry Stonewart. The greeter inspects and logs each watercraft before it enters the pond. All boats are cleaned of aquatic plants and all water is drained before the boat is allowed to launch.
