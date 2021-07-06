An adult and four children were rescued after midnight Monday by a Vermont Game Warden who found them adrift in a boat without power on Lake Dunmore in Salisbury.
Warden Wesley Butler received a call just after midnight from New Haven State Police advising that the Burlington U.S. Coast Guard station had been alerted to a disabled vessel on Lake Dunmore. Warden Butler called the wife of the boat operator, Carrie Carrasco, who told him that her husband, Jeffrey L. Carrasco, 49, of St. Johnsbury had left the north end of the lake and was enroute to the island approximately halfway down the lake to watch fireworks with four children, including a toddler, but that his boat would not start and his cell phone was almost out of battery power.
When Warden Butler arrived at Lake Dunmore just after 1 a.m. the sky was clear with a temperature of 55°F and a west-northwest breeze. Warden Butler immediately traveled to the area of Lake Dunmore between Sucker Brook and the island where the boat had been reported adrift. After finding them not there, he checked the wind conditions for the prior three hours on his cell phone and saw that the wind had been out of the southeast earlier which led him to believe the vessel might have drifted to a different area in the northwest portion of the lake.
Warden Butler located the disabled vessel at about 1:55 a.m. All occupants advised they were OK, but cold with one child shivering uncontrollably. The vessel and occupants were towed off the lake to the Kampersville dock. Medical treatment was refused.
“Warden Butler’s knowledge and experience operating a boat during darkness hours as well as his vast knowledge of Lake Dunmore aided in a safe rescue of the Carrasco family,” noted a release from the Fish and Wildlife Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.