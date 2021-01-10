Body And Dash Cams On Deck For New Hampshire State Police

Body cameras for New Hampshire State Police will soon be deployed through a process that began before the Dec. 23 police shooting in Dalton that left a state trooper recovering from multiple gunshot wounds and a Whitefield man dead. At that time, NHSP troopers were not outfitted with body cameras or cruiser dashboard cameras. (Courtesy photo showing a police officer in West Valley City, Utah).

Police body and dashboard cameras are again in the spotlight after the December police shooting in Dalton.

New Hampshire State Police Trooper Matthew Merrill, released from the hospital last week, is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after the Dec. 23 shootout in Dalton that left a Whitefield man he had pulled over in a traffic stop dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

