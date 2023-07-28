WINOOSKI — The skeletal remains of a body found floating in Lake Champlain this month is believed to belong to the prime suspect in the killing of his fiancée at their Winooski apartment nearly four years ago.

Keith D. Gaston, 32, also formerly of Arlington, was last seen on a security video behind the Champlain Mill jumping into the rain-swollen Winooski River on Nov. 1, 2019, Winooski Police said.

