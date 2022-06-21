River Rescue

Rescue crews are on scene at the Connecticut River searching for the occupants of a truck that left I-93 and entered the water at the Vermont/New Hampshire state line. The truck is submerged in approximately 15 feet of water and the status of the occupants is unknown. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Divers from N.H. Fish & Game recovered a body from the Connecticut River at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday after a truck left I-93 and entered the water at the Vermont/New Hampshire state line earlier in the day.

Rescue crews from Littleton and St. Johnsbury were first on the scene, late Wednesday morning. The truck was submerged in approximately 15 feet of water.

First responders entered the water upon arrival but were unable to reach the truck. Rescuers confirmed the integrity of the truck cab was breached and a St. Johnsbury Fire Department boat crew was patrolling the area where the truck entered the water. 

B&B Towing & Recovery arrived on seen at approximately 1:15 p.m., parked in the soutbound lane of I-93 and lowered a cable in preparation for removal of the truck.

N.H. Fish and Game divers arrived on scene at approximately 1:30 p.m.

