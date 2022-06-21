Rescue crews are on scene at the Connecticut River searching for the occupants of a truck that left I-93 and entered the water at the Vermont/New Hampshire state line. The truck is submerged in approximately 15 feet of water and the status of the occupants is unknown. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Divers from N.H. Fish & Game recovered a body from the Connecticut River at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday after a truck left I-93 and entered the water at the Vermont/New Hampshire state line earlier in the day.
Rescue crews from Littleton and St. Johnsbury were first on the scene, late Wednesday morning. The truck was submerged in approximately 15 feet of water.
First responders entered the water upon arrival but were unable to reach the truck. Rescuers confirmed the integrity of the truck cab was breached and a St. Johnsbury Fire Department boat crew was patrolling the area where the truck entered the water.
B&B Towing & Recovery arrived on seen at approximately 1:15 p.m., parked in the soutbound lane of I-93 and lowered a cable in preparation for removal of the truck.
N.H. Fish and Game divers arrived on scene at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.