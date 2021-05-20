BOLTONVILLE — According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VAT), no traffic impacts are anticipated the week of May 24 during the Boltonville Bridge Replacement project.
A full closure of the bridge is currently permitted from June 12-Aug. 18. A sign detour will be in effect throughout the closure period. It is located approximately 500 feet north of the junction of Boltonville Road and Route 302, spanning the Wells River.
The VAT states that the contractor anticipates working on traffic control, EPSC measures, and staging. Minor impacts to traffic may occur as necessary throughout the week of May 24.
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday crews will not be working May 29-31. Work will resume Tuesday, June 1 at 7 a.m. The projected completion of the work is this fall.
