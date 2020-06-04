NEWPORT CITY — A suspect was in police custody Thursday evening following an afternoon bomb threat at the Northeast Kingdom Community Action building that closed down Main Street for two hours.
Scott Toupin, 54, of Irasburg, is facing charges of making a false public alarm and disturbing the peace by telephone, Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham said Thursday evening.
Toupin is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday in Orleans Superior Court.
Bingham said that Toupin called NEKCA at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, identifying himself and telling the receptionist that he left a small box on a food shelf at the NEKCA building on Main Street. Bingham said Toupin said the box might be ticking and it might be a bomb.
The receptionist tried to verify if Toupin was “for real,” Bingham said.
Toupin “was allegedly at NEKCA the day before and became aggravated when employees refused to give him a ride to Irasburg,” Bingham stated in a press release.
Otherwise, the motive for making what turned out to be a hoax call was not clear, Bingham said.
The NEKCA receptionist had to take it as a bomb threat and alert Newport police, Bingham said.
Police evacuated the NEKCA building and all the buildings on the other side of Main Street, from People’s United Bank up the street.
Police arrested Toupin soon afterward and then searched the NEKCA building, not finding anything suspicious, Bingham said. Shortly after that, police reopened Main Street at 4 p.m.
When the shut down began at about 2 p.m., local, county, state and federal law enforcement officers and first responders thronged Main Street and intersections between Second Street and the two bridges into Newport City at Railroad Square.
Cruisers, fire trucks and other vehicles blocked intersections. Fire police turned back pedestrians on sidewalks and at the Causeway and railroad bridges.
West bound traffic was turned back at the Waterfront Plaza on the Causeway and at Mt. Vernon Street and West Street. Motorists had to either wait or detour miles out of their way around Newport City.
Their options were to go to Coventry via back roads like Pine Hill Road or Glen Road, or to go to Orleans via Interstate 91 and then to Coventry in order to reach the west side of the city’s downtown and municipalities beyond.
Eastbound traffic was routed around downtown, sent along side streets and parking lots to bypass Main Street between Coventry and Second streets.
Details were few while the road blocks were underway.
By 3 p.m., it was clear that law enforcement had assessed a lower risk. Firefighters at key areas were allowing pedestrians to bypass Main Street, using the boardwalk along the waterfront. or to walk behind buildings through parking lots and side streets at the Coventry Street area.
“I applaud the effort and partnership with local law enforcement agencies for their quick work in placing the suspect under arrest,” Bingham stated.
“This includes Vermont State Police, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Newport City Fire Department and Newport Ambulance Services for their assistance.”
