Bone Fragments In Lincoln Not Connected To Maura Murray

New Hampshire authorities investigating human bone fragments found in September during a ski lift construction project at Loon Mountain in Lincoln said on Wednesday that testing indicates a high likelihood that the bones date back from the 1700s to early 1940s.
Radiocarbon testing indicates a 95.4 percent probability they belong to a person who died between 1774 and 1942.
There is a 68.2 percent probability the person died between 1718 and 1893, they said.
In a press release, New Hampshire State Police officials said, “Based on the results of the investigation and the testing, the bone fragments do not appear to be related to any open missing person case or recent criminal activity. Instead, the bones are likely historical in nature.”
It is believed that the gender could be of an adult female or a small-statured male.
No apparent trauma is indicated, said authorities.
Taking an interest in the discovery was the family of Maura Murray, the 21-year-old University of Massachusetts nursing student who disappeared on the night of Feb. 9, 2004, after her car struck a snowbank along Route 112 in Haverhill.
The bone fragments at Loon Mountain were about 20 miles east from where Murray was last seen that evening.
Her case has been classified by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office as a criminal investigation into a missing person.
Murray’s family has been on a nearly 18-year search for answers and closure.
“My heart is heavy upon learning that these remains do not belong to my little sister,” Julie Murray said in a statement. “I urge the N.H.S.P. to work tirelessly until the remains can be identified, so that peace may be given to their loved ones. My family will continue to search for Maura and will leave no stone unturned until we bring her home and hold accountable those who are responsible for her disappearance.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
