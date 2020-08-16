A nice Saturday morning in the Kingdom enlivened the scene in St. Johnsbury with the farmer’s market on Eastern Ave., and just around the corner, at a book sale pictured here at Boxcar & Caboose on Railroad Street. The used book sale was a fundraiser hosted by the bookstore for the benefit of Davies Memorial Library in Waterford. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

