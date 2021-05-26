ST. JOHNSBURY — For 150 years the Athenaeum has been collecting and sharing books, but as a special anniversary endeavor staff are on a mission to create a comprehensive Northeast Kingdom authors book collection.
Marking the milestone in memorable ways while pandemic considerations linger is a work in progress for Athenaeum staff as the actual anniversary date of Nov. 27 draws near, but they’ve launched their first celebratory initiative with the NEK Authors project.
“This is the 150th year of the place,” said Athenaeum Director Bob Joly. “We thought, ‘What we can do? What can we afford, What can we raise money for? What’s in our wheelhouse already?”
The answer, Joly said, was “We know books.”
The book collection project is Athenaeum Trustee Chris Hadsel’s idea. “She suggested a Northeast Kingdom author’s collection with a permanent component,” said Joly.
In an email, he said, “The Kingdom has always attracted novelists, poets, and writers of everything from children’s books to mysteries to cookbooks and local histories, but they have never been gathered together until now.”
Identifying all the authors has begun. It’s ongoing and requires feedback from the public.
Go online to the Athenaeum website: www.stjathenaeum.org. From there, look for “NEK Authors.” A robust list of 150 names already appears, but Joly knows there are names of local people who have authored a published work that the Athenaeum has never heard of.
“What we really want people to do is look at the list and identify people who aren’t there who should be,” he said.
The one essential rule is that the person must be closely connected to one of the three counties in the Kingdom. The author doesn’t need to have been born in the NEK, but the connection to the area must be strong. The collection will not include people who live outside the region even if they wrote a book about the local area.
“This is community outreach to say ‘tell us who’s not on the list, who should be’ and ideally if they could tell us what was their association (to the area),” said Joly.
Anyone who looks at the list and has an author suggestion is encouraged to email: nekauthors@gmail.com, suggesting the name and any details that support the suggestion.
Developing a comprehensive list of authors will put the Athenaeum on a path to creating a collection of the published works by the authors. Joly said he believes such an NEK-specific collection has never been assembled.
“We think this is unique,” he said. “I don’t think any other library that we have found here or at the historical societies … nobody’s got a collection that will identify it as Northeast Kingdom authors.”
While collecting names, the Athenaeum is also on the hunt for the books by the authors. Joly said each year, it will be the Athenaeum’s mission to select six NEK authors and collect all of their works to put into a display and in many cases circulation for people to take home and read.
“Each year we’ll pick six authors and collect comprehensively throughout that year everything that they’ve done if we can find it and we can afford it,” Joly said.
For the anniversary year inauguration of the NEK Authors project, the Athenaeum is focusing on well-known writers connected to the Kingdom. They are Reeve Lindbergh, Howard Mosher, Galway Kinnell, Don Bredes, Rachel Hadas and Beth Kanell. All are familiar to the Athenaeum, having given public readings at the town’s Main Street library.
As part of the focus on the six authors, some will be featured in readings to be held later in the year. From the featured list of six, Mosher and Kinnell died in recent years.
Joly, who said he is very familiar with the inaugural six authors, is finding surprises as the Athenaeum seeks out all their published works.
Speaking of Gallway, Joly said, “I never knew he wrote a kid’s book.”
As the Athenaeum works its way through the list to lesser-known authors, Joly said there will be single title works and the Athenaeum’s NEK Authors collection may be the only place the book will exist.
“There’s a ton of these little books written by people like Roger Damon (of St. Johnsbury),” said Joly. Damon’s book is called “The Third Watch” and it was published in 2014. “We are the only library that I can find listed that owns a copy because he lives here and he brought it in.” Without an initiative by the Athenaeum to preserve it in a collection, “that book’s going to disappear and nobody’s going to know about it,” he said.
The unique assemblage of works by Kingdom-only authors will also be displayed in an unusual way. Rather than grouping by genre - poetry, children’s books, novels, etc. - the books will be organized by name only so everything the author did no matter the genre will appear side-by-side.
Joly said the goal would be to have enough copies of the NEK authors’ works to put a copy in circulation, but that will not be possible in every case as there may be only one copy of the book in existence.
To start, the collection effort will be for books by authors who are alive today or recently deceased. Buying the books to build out the collection is not part of the budget so the Athenaeum is asking for donations.
“We already have $1,000 in the fund, but realistically, we need another $4,000 to build out the collection,” noted Joly. Give through the “Donate” button on the Athenaeum website or send a check to St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Note that it’s for the Kingdom Authors Fund.
