Students, staff, faculty and alum of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) are planning to rally in the Cedar Creek room at the Vermont Statehouse at noon Tuesday to decry the plan to replace libraries with digital platforms and to overhaul athletics on all three campuses slated for unification.
On Friday, meetings were held at some of the campuses where the administration fielded questions and attempted to quell the rising tension over the changes.
At the Johnson NVU campus, just before a meeting similar to the one held at NVU Lyndon on Friday, it was reported that pages from several destroyed books were strewn across the room.
The administrative team which later came onto the stage never saw the physical demonstration because the destroyed books were cleaned up before the program began, according to an NVU faculty member who shared a photo of the visual protest over libraries being digitized across the system.
Those attending the statehouse rally have been asked by organizers to bring physical books to represent the library issue, and if they are student-athletes, to bring a ball, glove or other equipment as a prop to protest the looming major athletic program changes.
People connected to the system are being urged to contact legislators and tell them about the event.
On July 1, three of the four institutions under the VSCS umbrella - NVU, Castleton and Vermont Tech, are set to merge into the single Vermont State University model with campuses remaining at their current locations. The Community College of Vermont system will remain standalone, leaving two institutions operating through the state college system.
At the press event planned for tomorrow at the capitol, those planning the program say they want it to happen while the legislature is in session and that they want lawmakers as well as the media to hear students’ voices about the impact the libraries and athletics decisions will have.
Last week, three employee unions took votes of no confidence in the administration, and on Thursday, the faculty assemblies at the three schools involved in the merger - NVU, Castleton and Vermont Tech - likewise passed votes of no confidence.
A press release was issued on Friday from the leadership of the faculty assemblies.
The faculty of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College have voted in favor of a motion of no confidence in the Vermont State College Board of Trustees (excluding the student trustee), Chancellor Sophie Zdatny, Chief Academic Officer Yasmine Ziesler, and President Parwinder Grewal following the decisions surrounding athletics and our campus libraries.
Immediately following President Grewal’s announcement on February 7th, faculty, staff and students have repeatedly asked for data and analysis that would communicate the rationale for the decisions that were made. In regards to the decision behind the library changes, what has been shared publicly is three years of library data that didn’t take into consideration the lack of access to our libraries and library resources during and after the COVID pandemic. When faculty leaders asked for data over the last decade, they were told ‘it does not exist’ and that they could find it on their own. When they pressed further to understand the cost benefit analysis of the decision, faculty leadership was given nothing more than a proposed budget for Vermont State University’s (VTSU) inaugural year. This leads faculty to believe that these decisions were not in fact data driven, but instead were made as a way to reduce staffing or to follow national trends that are not backed with data that relates to our institutions.
All of the faculty understand the struggles VTSU has ahead of it: an ask from the legislature to reduce our budget by $5 million a year for the next five years, expectations from the legislature who is providing additional funding through transformation, and accountability to the tax-payers who are worried about how their tax dollars are being spent. Most of all, we understand that in order for public education to remain accessible in Vermont, Vermont State University must transform itself into a hybrid institution that increases access to all Vermonters.
What we are concerned with is the impact of these reckless decisions on an already weakened projected enrollment for VTSU’s inaugural year, the impact on our local communities, and most importantly, the impact on our students.
There has been a lack of leadership at the highest levels as well as a lack of transparency in decision making, and as a result there is a severe lack of trust. We need to better understand the identity of VTSU so that we can not only decide if we want to be a part of it, but so that we can help back the choices made by the institution. We need to see the larger picture in order to help make VTSU successful. Any decisions made moving forward need to be made transparently, driven by data and cost benefit analysis, and need to be communicated with wisdom and compassion.
We want Vermont State University to not only be successful but to change the face of Higher Education in the state of Vermont. However, we don’t want to make unwarranted changes that directly hinder our students’ abilities to be successful in completing their degrees. But if these decisions, lack of data and rigorous analysis and shambolic communications are emblematic of the effectiveness of VTSU’s transformation efforts than it’s not just the students, staff and faculty who should be alarmed. Voters, taxpayers and legislators should take note.
The press release was signed by Janet Bennion, Chair of Northern Vermont University-Johnson’s Faculty Assembly; Daniel Daley, Chair of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s Faculty Assembly; Preston Garcia, President of Castleton University’s Faculty Assembly; Mary Martin, Graduate Division Faculty Representative; Meaghan Meachem, Vice Chair of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s Faculty Assembly; Chris Reilly, Faculty Federation President; Joan Richmond Hall, Moderator of Vermont Technical College’s Faculty Assembly; and Julie Theoret, Faculty Federation Treasurer.
In a separate statement, Linda Olson, American Federation of Teachers Vermont Co-President for Higher Education said “The decisions that these leaders made are not grounded in data, nor are they in the best interest of VSC students, or equally important, in the best interests of Vermont.”
Thousands of letters have been sent to the VSCS Board of Trustees asking them to reconsider these decisions, according to the union statement.
Letters can be sent to https://actionnetwork.org/letters/we-3-our-state-college-libraries-and-athletics
