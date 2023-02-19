Students, staff, faculty and alum of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) are planning to rally in the Cedar Creek room at the Vermont Statehouse at noon Tuesday to decry the plan to replace libraries with digital platforms and to overhaul athletics on all three campuses slated for unification.

On Friday, meetings were held at some of the campuses where the administration fielded questions and attempted to quell the rising tension over the changes.

