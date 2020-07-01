Demand for fireworks is booming.
With most public displays canceled, scores of families are scooping up fireworks to stage their own shows for Independence Day.
“Sales have increased 50 to 75 percent,” said Richard Swenson of Northstar Fireworks, which has locations in Montpelier and St. Johnsbury. “Everybody is disappointed because they can’t sit on a blanket and watch a show like you normally would. [Therefore] many people are bringing the shows to their backyards.”
Business was also up at R&R Fireworks in Bethlehem.
Since Northstar re-opened in mid-June, it has seen more first-time customers and larger order sizes than usual, Swenson said.
The most popular items are mortar shells that launch up to 250 feet and explode in dazzling displays and “repeater cakes” that fire a series of projectiles up to 200 feet into the air.
With that kind of firepower, local residents can light up the sky, even if community celebrations are called off.
“You’re seeing fathers or mothers coming in, and they really want to give their kids something special,” Swenson said.
COMMERCIAL DISPLAYS: Normally, Northstar is contracted to produce hundreds of commercial fireworks shows each year.
Not during the pandemic.
This season, approximately 90 of 100 municipal and private shows were canceled due to COVID-19, and the company’s seasonal workforce has been cut from 200 to about 20.
So the surge in retail sales has been a blessing, Swenson said.
“The commercial display side of the business is the biggest part of the company, so we’re taking a hit there, but overall we are doing well and were very happy with how the Fourth of July retail sales have been going,” he said.
The one bright spot for commercial displays, he said, was schools.
Northstar has done nearly a half-dozen school events, starting with St. Johnsbury Academy’s drive-in graduation celebration in May.
“St. Johnsbury Academy kicked it off and everyone else followed, which was really nice,” Swenson said.
LEGAL MATTERS: Fireworks occupy a legal gray area in Vermont.
They are lawful to buy, but illegal to use without a permit (except for sparklers and novelty smoke devices).
Under Vermont law officials can seize illegal fireworks, and those in possession of such devices can be fined up to $100 and arrested.
Still, some people will light them off anyway.
“Some people are going to do it. That doesn’t mean it’s right, that doesn’t mean I condone it,” said St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Jon Bouffard, urging those in the community to use caution. “You’ve got to be careful and understand the ramifications of using fireworks and explosives. They’re dangerous devices.”
It’s different in New Hampshire.
In the Granite State all consumer fireworks are legal. That includes mortars, rockets, fountains and firecrackers. The last restrictions were removed in 2018 when sky and bottle rockets were permitted.
However some communities have imposed their own regulations. Fireworks are prohibited in Bath, cannot be used after 10 p.m. in Easton, and a permit is required in Clarksville, Lancaster, Lisbon, Littleton and Twin Mountain.
No matter which state you’re in, pyrotechnics pose a fire hazard.
However recent rain storms have mitigated that threat. The fire danger across New Hampshire and Vermont was low (Class 1) on Wednesday, and the regional forecast called for more rain on Thursday and Friday.
“The last few days of soaking rain were good for us,” Bouffard said.
STAYING SAFE: Swenson wants people to enjoy fireworks in a responsible manner.
He urges customers to be cautious when using fireworks and to be good community members (e.g. consulting with neighbors, not using devices in densely populated areas, and not firing off pyrotechnics in the middle of the night).
Northstar maintains a list of safety tips ad online resources on its web site at www.northstarfireworks.com/safety/
“We really, really push safety,” Swenson said. “It’s our number one priority. We try to educate them.”
Those using fireworks should educate themselves on proper procedures, protect themselves (wear eye and ear protection and fire-resistant gloves), keep spectators at a distance, and be cautious with unexploded items.
Even seemingly harmless devices post a threat. Sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. There are approximately 10,000 fireworks related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The Divisions of Fire Safety in New Hampshire and Vermont have also posted fireworks safety fact sheets online.
“We want people to be safe, we want them to be smart,” Swenson said. “We don’t want them shooting fireworks in the middle of a city, or at 3 a.m. We want them to make sure their neighbors are aware, that no furry friends are spooked. We have a web site with several resources to help people educate themselves. They can certainly call us during store hours and we encourage people to ask questions.”
Swenson will be working on July 4th.
However, after the store closes, he plans to find a good vantage point and watch others celebrate Independence Day with some of Northstar’s products — safely.
“The skies are going to be full this year. Not just in Vermont and New Hampshire, but all across the country, because people are finally getting out of their house,” he said. “For me, I want to be out of my house after being cooped up. We all want to get out and get back to a semi-normal life. And people will do that by celebrating the Fourth of July.”
MORE INFO: Additional safety material can be found at:
N.H. Fire Safety: https://www.nh.gov/safety/divisions/firesafety/special-operations/fireworks/documents/PermissibleFireworksSafetyBrochure.pdf
