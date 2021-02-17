NEWPORT CITY — Cut off by the border closure, a group of die-hard curling fans have found their own ice time on Lake Memphremagog.
On Sunday, curlers from the Newport City area enjoyed “some high-powered competition” on a curling rink on the lake created by Larry Landess.
Pat Vana said the games were so enjoyable — after almost a year of no curling because of the pandemic — that they will do it again this weekend if Mother Nature cooperates.
They are members of the Border Curling Club in Beebe, Quebec. The border closure 11 months ago banished half of the Beebe club’s members who live in the U.S.
The remaining Quebec club members have kept the club going, opening in the fall and whenever possible under the strict Quebec rules limiting indoor sports this winter.
On Sunday, Vana said she and teammates Faye Tolar and Neila Decelles “soundly, and I do mean soundly, beat our mail counterparts” Landess, Paul Decelles and Woody Page.
“We had so much fun, we are planning on doing the same thing next weekend both Saturday and Sunday, from 1 p.m. on, weather permitting. The following week we may even do some night curling,” Vana said.
The curlers are using sticks, popular among the older players, those new to the game, or those who are a bit less limber than others.
Anyone interested in playing should reach out to one of the players. Masks and of course warm clothing are required, Vana said.
