Normally, Lago Trattoria in Newport is full of French speaking customers on summer weekend nights.
Not this year.
The U.S.-Canada border is closed to non-essential travel through at least July 21, forcing some Northeast Kingdom businesses to go without their traditional Canadian clientele.
Frank Riccardi, owner of Lago Trattoria and The Warehouse, said business at the restaurants was down “55 or 60 percent” in part because of the border closing.
“Summer is never going to start here,” said Riccardi on Thursday afternoon. “I’m looking out my window right now at the busiest set of lights in the Northeast Kingdom at the corner of Main Street and Coventry, and there’s seven cars out there, and not one of them is out of state, and none are Canadian. That’s not a good sign for business in this area.”
Typically between 600,000 and 700,000 Canadian tourists visit Vermont each year and contribute more than $120 million to the state economy.
They have been barred from entering the U.S. since mid-March, when the border was closed to non-essential travel during the pandemic.
Their absence is sharply felt by the local tourism and hospitality industries.
The Kingdom Trails Association in East Burke, which operates a 100-mile mountain biking trail system, reported that Canadians accounted for 31 percent of their business last year. Without them, revenue has been off by approximately that same amount (34 percent) this season.
That has impacted Burke area businesses. Vacation rental owner Susan Hanus said her guests are 50 percent Canadian.
Close to the border, Jay Peak Resort lost substantial golf course revenue — 70 percent of rounds last year were played by Canadians — and a handful of Canadian weddings and conferences were called off.
Nearby, the Newport City Inn and Derby Four Seasons have both struggled without Canadian customers, according to owner Darrick Granai.
It’s been harder on the Derby Four Seasons, where Canadians accounted for nearly half of summer business.
“In Newport, [the number of guests] is enough to keep the lights on,” Granai said. “Derby, on the other hand, we’re losing money there. If things don’t turn around it becomes a very real discussion … what is the next step? To close the property and pay the taxes until this passes, or convert it into something else?”
The longer the border is closed, the greater those concerns become.
Non-essential travel between the countries was barred on March 18, and officials extended the policy for 30 days in April, May and June.
President Donald Trump has suggested the border could be re-opened soon. However, University of Toronto epidemiologist Colin Furness told the CBC it could remain closed for more than 12 months due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.
An extended closure would put pressure on some Northeast Kingdom businesses.
“I’m fortunate I’m in a good enough position that I can ride out a year, but what scares me is what happens when that year’s up,” Granai said. “I can’t ride out five years.”
Businesses like Kingdom Trails and Jay Peak have taken steps to stay connected with Canadian customers.
Kingdom Trails sends a newsletter to 44,000 recipients (many in Canada) and continues to interact with past visitors through social media outlets.
Meanwhile Jay Peak recently launched a marketing campaign across print, television and social media platforms called “The Return” which highlights what they can offer now and what they plan to offer in the fall and winter.
“We want to stay in front of people,” said general manager Steve Wright, adding that Jay Peak’s early-bird season pass sale broke records.
“We set a record not only for the number of passes that we sold at the early deadline, but the percentage of which are Canadian, which shocked all of us. We beat our best year by double digit percentages.” Wright said. “I think our Canadian guests are very resilient, they are forecasting the border will open, and that both countries will get a better handle on the virus once there’s a vaccine.”
Meanwhile in downtown Newport, Riccardi has cut back hours at both of his eateries.
Lago Trattoria is open four nights a week (Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.) and The Warehouse is open five days (Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9).
Normally he’d be gearing up for Independence Day weekend. Now he’s just taking things day by day.
“This is usually my busiest weekend of the year and there’s no reservations and not much happening around town,” he said.
During the past four months, Riccardi has agreed with restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus. He is on board with social distancing, wearing a mask, and other protective measures.
However he is dismayed by the current situation. Infection rates are rising, guidelines are being ignored, federal aid programs are up in the air, and some states are re-imposing shutdown orders.
There are few answers. And now business owners face an uncertain future.
“We don’t know what’s going on. I’ve been in the restaurant business for 40 years, I started when I was 14, and this is unprecedented,” said Riccardi. “And I don’t see where this is going to end.”
