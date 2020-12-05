Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Lucas Nast of Jefferson competes in a race during a daylong vintage snowmobile racing event hosted by the Lisbon Stump Jumpers Snowmobile Club in Lisbon, N.H., on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Ryan Brill of Lyndonville competes in a race during a daylong vintage snowmobile racing event hosted by the Lisbon Stump Jumpers Snowmobile Club in Lisbon, N.H., on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Gov. Phil Scott returns from an hour-long group snowmobile ride in Island Pond, Vt., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Scott and his cabinet spent the day touring Essex County as part of the Capitol for a Day program, which gives local constituents, municipal governments and others the opportunity to connect directly with state leadership. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Gov. Phil Scott readies to begin an hour-long group snowmobile ride in Island Pond, Vt., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Scott and his cabinet spent the day touring Essex County as part of the Capitol for a Day program, which gives local constituents, municipal governments and others the opportunity to connect directly with state leadership. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Gov. Phil Scott, center, Brighton Snowmobile Association trailmaster Reno Gervais, left, and others arrive back at the Essex House and Tavern following an hour-long group ride in Island Pond, Vt., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Scott and his cabinet spent the day touring Essex County as part of the Capitol for a Day program, which gives local constituents, municipal governments and others the opportunity to connect directly with state leadership. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Lucas Nast of Jefferson competes in a race during a daylong vintage snowmobile racing event hosted by the Lisbon Stump Jumpers Snowmobile Club in Lisbon, N.H., on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The view from the top of the Davis farm field in Derby, part of the new border trail commemorating the Drift Dusters' 50 anniversary of its founding. (Courtesy Photo)
Signs went up on the newly extended trail on the U.S. Canadian border in Holland this fall. (Courtesy Photo)
Members of the Drift Dusters Snowmobile Club work on the new snowmobile bridge in Derby, the first covered bridge for snowmobiles in Vermont. (Courtesy Photo)
The Drift Dusters Clubhouse.
Two snowmobilers enjoying beautiful conditions in St. Johnsbury in this file photo from 2005. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Snowmobilers cross Route 5 in Lyndonville in this file photo from February 2011.
A snowmobile travels a newly-groomed trail in this file photo from December 2012. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
The Drift Dusters Founders Bridge in Derby is nearly complete. (Courtesy Photo)
Ryan Brill of Lyndonville competes in a race during a daylong vintage snowmobile racing event hosted by the Lisbon Stump Jumpers Snowmobile Club in Lisbon, N.H., on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Gov. Phil Scott returns from an hour-long group snowmobile ride in Island Pond, Vt., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Scott and his cabinet spent the day touring Essex County as part of the Capitol for a Day program, which gives local constituents, municipal governments and others the opportunity to connect directly with state leadership. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Gov. Phil Scott readies to begin an hour-long group snowmobile ride in Island Pond, Vt., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Scott and his cabinet spent the day touring Essex County as part of the Capitol for a Day program, which gives local constituents, municipal governments and others the opportunity to connect directly with state leadership. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Gov. Phil Scott, center, Brighton Snowmobile Association trailmaster Reno Gervais, left, and others arrive back at the Essex House and Tavern following an hour-long group ride in Island Pond, Vt., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Scott and his cabinet spent the day touring Essex County as part of the Capitol for a Day program, which gives local constituents, municipal governments and others the opportunity to connect directly with state leadership. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.